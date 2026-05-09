CBS Mayor Urges Action: Securing a New Water Supply for the Town (2026)

Bold opening: The town of CBS is racing against time to secure a reliable new water supply, and the clock is ticking.

The mayor of CBS states that now is the moment to begin serious discussions about obtaining a fresh water source for the town. At present, the majority of CBS relies on Bay Bulls Big Pond in St. John’s, which also serves Paradise and parts of the capital city. With increasing demand, water conservation orders are becoming more common as the pressure on this supply grows.

Darrin Bent notes that the plan includes potentially adding Thomas Pond to the system. However, even if construction could begin immediately, the project would take more than ten years before it is online.

Bent emphasizes the importance of broad collaboration:

- provincial partners and federal partners must be at the table to hammer out funding arrangements so that residents don’t shoulder the full cost.

- While there have been discussions with provincial counterparts, nothing has been formalized yet in a concrete, action-oriented way. He asserts that a formal, collaborative push to “get something done” is necessary.

And this is where the discussion grows controversial: balancing long-term infrastructure needs with short-term costs, and determining who pays can spark heated debate among residents and policymakers alike.

What do you think should be the priority—speedy development with shared funding across levels of government, or preserving current rates for residents even if it means delaying improvements? Share your thoughts in the comments.