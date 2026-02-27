CBK Fashion Auction: 25 Pradas, Yohji Yamamoto & More - The Mystery Behind Their Provenance (2026)

A fashion enigma unfolds: 25 iconic pieces once owned by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy are up for grabs, but there's a twist! This collection, now on display, carries a story as intriguing as the woman who wore them.

Imagine a crisp autumn day in 1998, Tribeca, New York. Carolyn, effortlessly stylish, strolls with her dog, donning a camel Prada coat. This seemingly mundane moment became a fashion statement, a timeless reference for decades to come. The image of her in that coat, exuding cool confidence, has been immortalized on Pinterest boards and moodboards, capturing the essence of '90s chic.

Fast forward to the present, and that very coat, along with other cherished items, is the star of an auction in Chelsea. The exhibition, curated by independent auctioneer Lucy Bishop, aka The Fashion Auctioneer, offers a rare glimpse into Bessette-Kennedy's wardrobe. Among the 25 lots, four pieces hold a special connection to Carolyn, having been gifted to Rosemarie Terenzio, a close associate of the Kennedy family.

But here's where it gets intriguing. The remaining garments come from a mysterious private collector, who also lent these treasures for the TV series 'Love Story'. This collector acquired the items from eBay, claiming they were once owned by Bessette-Kennedy. However, the original seller and the authenticity of this claim remain elusive, adding a layer of mystery to the sale.

The auction includes iconic pieces like the camel Prada coats Carolyn was often seen wearing, a Yohji Yamamoto evening set that mirrors her formal style, and various Prada separates that embody her daily uniform. These garments, according to Terenzio, were chosen by Carolyn with a keen eye for what would suit the wearer, making them truly special.

The journey to this auction began almost a decade ago when Bishop was first approached by the anonymous collector. Despite initial skepticism, Bishop's belief in the collection's appeal proved right. In 2024, she held her first CBK auction, which saw three coats sold for a substantial amount to a designer inspired by Bessette-Kennedy's style.

The current sale features four more garments with a direct link to Terenzio, including the frequently photographed Prada coats, estimated to fetch the highest bids. These pieces encapsulate the minimalist elegance that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy epitomized.

As the exhibition opens to the public, it invites not just bidding but also a journey into fashion history. The story behind these garments, from their connection to a beloved fashion icon to the mystery of their provenance, is sure to spark conversations and debates. And this is the part most people miss—the intricate web of fashion, history, and personal stories that make these pieces more than just clothing.

So, will these garments find new homes, or will their story continue to unfold? The auction, with its unique blend of fashion and intrigue, is a testament to the enduring legacy of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style. But what do you think? Is the mystery behind these pieces part of their allure, or should fashion history be more straightforward? Share your thoughts below!