Cavs Waive Forward Chris Livingston: NBA Roster Changes and G League Opportunities (2026)

The Cleveland Cavaliers Make a Roster Move

In a surprising turn of events, the Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to part ways with forward Chris Livingston, a local talent from Akron. This move comes at a critical time, as Livingston recently suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for approximately a month.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Cavaliers are now faced with the task of filling that crucial third two-way slot. Sources indicate that team decision-makers are actively searching for the perfect fit within the G League, a challenging endeavor that could shape the team's future.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Luke Travers, the remaining two-way players, will continue their journey with the team. Livingston's brief stint in Cleveland saw him appear in only three NBA games, with his most notable performance coming on November 24th, where he scored seven points in a challenging match against the Toronto Raptors.

Most of Livingston's season was spent with the G League's Charge, where he honed his skills. Prior to joining the Cavaliers, he had an impressive two-season stint in Milwaukee, showcasing his talent across both the NBA's Bucks and their G League affiliate.

Livingston, a McDonald's All-American in 2022 and an All-SEC Freshman Team member at Kentucky in 2023, was drafted by Milwaukee in 2023. In his NBA career, the 22-year-old has played 45 games, averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds. With his two-way eligibility intact, he is now free to explore opportunities with any NBA franchise.

This move raises questions about the team's strategy and the impact of injuries on player development. As the Cavaliers navigate this roster change, it will be interesting to see how they adapt and rebuild their lineup.