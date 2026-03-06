Cavs Waive Forward Chris Livingston: NBA Roster Changes and G League Opportunities (2026)

The Cleveland Cavaliers Make a Roster Move

In a surprising turn of events, the Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to part ways with forward Chris Livingston, a local talent from Akron. This move comes at a critical time, as Livingston recently suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for approximately a month.

See Also
LeBron James Near Triple-Double, Luka Doncic Dominates as Lakers Crush Hawks!Raptors SHOCK Warriors! Quickley Drops 40 in 145-127 Blowout (Jan 20, 2026) | NBA HighlightsJason Kidd's New Venture: JK Select Baseball - Investing in Youth SportsMaxey and the 76ers Host Conference Foe Cleveland

But here's where it gets controversial... The Cavaliers are now faced with the task of filling that crucial third two-way slot. Sources indicate that team decision-makers are actively searching for the perfect fit within the G League, a challenging endeavor that could shape the team's future.

See Also
NBA Western Conference Showdown: Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Luke Travers, the remaining two-way players, will continue their journey with the team. Livingston's brief stint in Cleveland saw him appear in only three NBA games, with his most notable performance coming on November 24th, where he scored seven points in a challenging match against the Toronto Raptors.

Most of Livingston's season was spent with the G League's Charge, where he honed his skills. Prior to joining the Cavaliers, he had an impressive two-season stint in Milwaukee, showcasing his talent across both the NBA's Bucks and their G League affiliate.

Livingston, a McDonald's All-American in 2022 and an All-SEC Freshman Team member at Kentucky in 2023, was drafted by Milwaukee in 2023. In his NBA career, the 22-year-old has played 45 games, averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds. With his two-way eligibility intact, he is now free to explore opportunities with any NBA franchise.

This move raises questions about the team's strategy and the impact of injuries on player development. As the Cavaliers navigate this roster change, it will be interesting to see how they adapt and rebuild their lineup. What do you think? Is this a wise move, or could it potentially hinder the team's progress? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Cavs Waive Forward Chris Livingston: NBA Roster Changes and G League Opportunities (2026)

References

Top Articles
M4 Berkshire Reopens: Tree Falls on Electricity Pylon, Causes Major Disruption
Lindsay Smith Re-Signs with Panthers: Massive Boost for 2029 Season | NRL News
Annie Leibovitz Steps in Front of the Camera for Givenchy’s Summer Campaign | Fashion Icon Spotlight
Latest Posts
Bitcoin's Longest Losing Streak Since 2022: Geopolitical Risks and Market Impact
London's Skyline Transformation: How New Skyscrapers Will Reshape the City by 2032
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Last Updated:

Views: 6367

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Birthday: 1993-01-10

Address: Suite 391 6963 Ullrich Shore, Bellefort, WI 01350-7893

Phone: +6806610432415

Job: Dynamic Manufacturing Assistant

Hobby: amateur radio, Taekwondo, Wood carving, Parkour, Skateboarding, Running, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Pres. Lawanda Wiegand, I am a inquisitive, helpful, glamorous, cheerful, open, clever, innocent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.