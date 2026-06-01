Cavs vs Raptors Game 5: Can Cleveland Avoid 'Hero Ball' to Advance? | NBA Playoffs Analysis (2026)

The Cavaliers' Crossroads: Beyond Hero Ball and Playoff Pressure

There’s something deeply human about the way sports teams crumble under pressure, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are no exception. As they head into a pivotal Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors, the narrative isn’t just about basketball—it’s about expectations, egos, and the dangerous allure of what the NBA calls ‘hero ball.’ Personally, I think this series is a perfect case study in the limitations of relying on star power alone.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how the Cavs, with one of the league’s highest payrolls and a roster built to win now, are struggling against a younger, less experienced Toronto team. Donovan Mitchell, a scoring machine with a playoff average that ranks sixth all-time, has never advanced past the second round. James Harden, a 17-season veteran, has yet to win a championship. These are players who’ve been handed the ball in crunch time countless times, yet here they are, seemingly stuck in the same old patterns.

One thing that immediately stands out is Terry Pluto’s observation about ‘hero ball.’ In my opinion, this isn’t just a tactical issue—it’s a psychological one. When teams default to isolating their stars, they’re essentially admitting they don’t trust the rest of the roster. What this really suggests is a deeper lack of cohesion, a team that hasn’t fully bought into a collective identity. The Raptors, on the other hand, are playing with the freedom of a young squad with nothing to lose. That’s a dangerous opponent for any team, let alone one feeling the weight of expectations.

If you take a step back and think about it, the Cavs’ predicament is emblematic of a broader trend in the NBA. Teams are increasingly built around superstar duos or trios, but as we’ve seen time and again, talent alone doesn’t guarantee success. The Warriors’ dynasty wasn’t just about Curry and Durant—it was about Draymond Green’s defense, Klay Thompson’s shooting, and a bench that could step up when needed. The Cavs have two seven-footers in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, yet they’re often forgotten in late-game situations. What many people don’t realize is that size and depth can be game-changers, but only if you use them.

This raises a deeper question: Are the Cavs overthinking it? Kenny Atkinson, in his second year as head coach, was brought in to get this team past the second round. But with the pressure mounting, it feels like they’re trying to force solutions rather than letting the game come to them. From my perspective, returning to Rocket Arena should give them a boost, but home-court advantage won’t matter if they don’t address their offensive stagnation.

A detail that I find especially interesting is Pluto’s comparison of this series to the Cavs’ 2024 matchup against the Orlando Magic. That series also went seven games, with Cleveland barely escaping. History has a way of repeating itself, and if the Cavs aren’t careful, they could find themselves on the wrong side of it.

Looking ahead, I still think Cleveland will advance—they have too much talent not to. But if they do, it won’t be because of hero ball. It’ll be because they finally remembered they’re a team, not a collection of stars. And that, in my opinion, is the only way they’ll break through their postseason frustrations.