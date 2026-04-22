Cavaliers Honor Nick Gilbert with 4th Annual Bow Tie Game: Fighting Neurofibromatosis (NF) (2026)

A Heartfelt Tribute: Remembering Nick Gilbert's Legacy

A young life cut short, but a lasting impact on the world. Nick Gilbert, the beloved son of Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert and Jenifer Gilbert, will be honored once again at Rocket Arena. This heartfelt tribute is a reminder of the power of resilience and advocacy.

What's the Plan?

The fourth annual Bow Tie Game, a special event dedicated to Nick's memory, will take place on March 8th. It's a day filled with meaningful activities and a chance to raise awareness for a cause close to Nick's heart.

The Story Behind the Bow Tie

Nick Gilbert's life was impacted by Neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic illness that affects thousands worldwide. He passed away in May 2023, leaving behind a legacy of positivity and advocacy. Nick's famous catchphrase, "What's not to like?", and his signature bow tie have become powerful symbols of hope and resilience for those affected by NF.

A Game with a Purpose

On March 8th, the Cavaliers will face the Celtics, but it's more than just a basketball game. It's an opportunity to honor Nick's memory and raise awareness for NF. The court will be transformed with a throwback design, and the players will don their classic jerseys, creating a nostalgic atmosphere.

The Impact of NF

Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder that can lead to a range of health issues, including tumors on nerve pathways, potentially causing blindness, deafness, skeletal problems, and even cancer. It's a condition that affects 1 in 2500 births, with NF1 being the most common type.

A Collaborative Effort

The Cavaliers, along with The Gilly Project, NFX, and the Gilbert Family Foundation, have joined forces to make this Bow Tie Game a powerful platform for change. Their goal is to shine a light on NF, fund crucial research, and provide support to families affected by this illness. Nick's 27 years were a testament to his positive outlook and dedication to advocacy, family support, and the search for a cure.

A Day of Activities and Symbols

Attendees will receive a special rally towel, featuring Nick's iconic catchphrase, reminding everyone of his spirit. Fans can participate in a "Tie a Bow Tie Race" and test their knowledge in a live bow tie trivia session. The Cavaliers' mascots, hosts, and entertainment squads will also don custom bow ties, ensuring the symbol of NF advocacy is front and center.

A Meaningful Tribute

At the end of the third quarter, fans are invited to join the "Glow Tie" event, creating a bow tie formation with lights as a tribute to Nick and all those affected by NF. It's a powerful moment of unity and remembrance.

Show Your Support

Fans are encouraged to wear bow ties to the game, symbolizing their solidarity and hope in the fight against NF. It's a small gesture with a big impact, ensuring Nick's legacy lives on and inspiring others to join the cause.

And here's where it gets even more inspiring... The Cavaliers' symbol for NF advocacy, unveiled during their inaugural Bow Tie Night in 2023, will make a reappearance. It will be featured on players' warm-up jackets and incorporated into the game's presentation, a constant reminder of the impact one person can have.

So, what do you think? Is this a tribute that honors Nick's memory and raises awareness effectively? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Let's keep the conversation going and spread awareness together.