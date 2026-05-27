Cavaliers extend win streak to 6 with 112-84 rout of Nets (2026)

Bold statement: A dominating Cavs performance turned a routine night into a showcase, extending their win streak to six and leaving Nets fans hoping for answers. But here’s where it gets controversial: does Cleveland’s depth and timely returns make this already-impressive run sustainable, or was Brooklyn simply overwhelmed by a surge of early momentum?

Cleveland Cavaliers 112, Brooklyn Nets 84

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell led the way with 17 points, while James Harden contributed 16 as the Cavaliers routed the Nets 112-84 on Thursday, marking their season-high sixth consecutive victory. The win also extended Cleveland’s home dominance to five straight and improved their record to 11 wins in the last 12 games. Impressively, it was the second straight game and the sixth time this season they did not trail at any point.

The game kicked off a busy stretch for Cleveland, who played five games in seven days. With a 102-67 cushion by the end of the third period, Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson rested the starting lineup for the final quarter.

Brooklyn’s Michael Porter Jr. scored 14 and Ochai Agbaji added 13 as Brooklyn dropped to 5-20 since December 29.

Early on, Harden and Mitchell found their chemistry. Harden forced a steal on a miscue by Nets guard Noah Clowney and quickly converted a fast break into a lob to Mitchell for an alley-oop, putting Cleveland up 14-3. Harden opened 6-for-6 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and finished with nine assists and five rebounds. Mitchell went 7-for-12 from the field.

Cleveland led by 18 after the first quarter, with Jarrett Allen contributing 10 of his 15 points in the frame.

The Cavaliers shot a season-best 64.2% from the floor in the first half (27 of 42), owning a 70-48 lead at halftime. Their largest margin of the night—and of the season—came late in the third, at 102-59, before the bench emptied.

Mobley and Wade returned to action for Cleveland. Evan Mobley, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, came back after missing seven games with a left calf strain and added 10 points and nine rebounds. Dean Wade supplied 10 points, including three 3-pointers, after sidelining three games with a sprained left ankle.

Up next

- Nets: At Oklahoma City on Friday night.

- Cavaliers: At Charlotte on Friday night.

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