Cavaliers DOMINATE Nets 112-84! Mitchell & Harden Lead Winning Streak! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting NBA recap! The Cleveland Cavaliers dominate the Brooklyn Nets in a thrilling victory!

On February 19, 2026, the Cavaliers showcased their prowess, extending their winning streak to an impressive six games, with a dominant performance at home.

But here's where it gets controversial... the Cavaliers didn't just win; they dominated from the very beginning, never trailing in the entire game! It's a testament to their incredible team chemistry and individual talent.

The game started with a bang as Donovan Mitchell and James Harden connected early, showcasing their dynamic partnership. Harden's steal and subsequent alley-oop pass to Mitchell set the tone for a Cavaliers onslaught. Harden's hot hand from the field, including three 3-pointers, and his nine assists and five rebounds, were a sight to behold.

And this is the part most people miss... the Cavaliers' defensive prowess! With Evan Mobley, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, back in the lineup, they held the Nets to just 48 points in the first half. Mobley's return, after missing seven games due to injury, was a huge boost for Cleveland's defense.

The Cavaliers' shooting was on fire, with a season-best 64.2% from the field in the first half. Jarrett Allen's early contribution, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, set the tone for a dominant performance.

With a massive 43-point lead late in the third quarter, coach Kenny Atkinson wisely rested his starters for the final 12 minutes. It was a well-deserved break for the Cavaliers, who had a tough schedule ahead with five games in just seven days.

The Nets, on the other hand, struggled, particularly since December 29th, with a 5-20 record during that stretch. Michael Porter Jr. and Ochai Agbaji tried to keep the Nets in the game, but it was an uphill battle.

So, what's your take on this game? Do you think the Cavaliers' dominance was a result of their incredible offense or their improved defense with Mobley's return? Or was it a combination of both? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions for the upcoming games in the comments! The NBA season is heating up, and we want to hear from you!