Cavaliers DOMINATE Nets 112-84! Mitchell & Harden Lead Winning Streak! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting NBA recap! The Cleveland Cavaliers dominate the Brooklyn Nets in a thrilling victory!

On February 19, 2026, the Cavaliers showcased their prowess, extending their winning streak to an impressive six games, with a dominant performance at home.

But here's where it gets controversial... the Cavaliers didn't just win; they dominated from the very beginning, never trailing in the entire game! It's a testament to their incredible team chemistry and individual talent.

See Also
Malevy Leons' Impactful Performance: Warriors' Comeback vs GrizzliesMark Pope Breaks Down Kentucky's Loss to Florida | Postgame Press Conference HighlightsNBA's Power Play Backfires: Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers Strike Back at ESPN and Adam SilverGiannis Antetokounmpo's Commitment to the Bucks: Title Drive & Trade Rumors | NBA News

The game started with a bang as Donovan Mitchell and James Harden connected early, showcasing their dynamic partnership. Harden's steal and subsequent alley-oop pass to Mitchell set the tone for a Cavaliers onslaught. Harden's hot hand from the field, including three 3-pointers, and his nine assists and five rebounds, were a sight to behold.

And this is the part most people miss... the Cavaliers' defensive prowess! With Evan Mobley, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, back in the lineup, they held the Nets to just 48 points in the first half. Mobley's return, after missing seven games due to injury, was a huge boost for Cleveland's defense.

See Also
Spurs Sign Mason Plumlee: A Veteran Center's New Chapter

The Cavaliers' shooting was on fire, with a season-best 64.2% from the field in the first half. Jarrett Allen's early contribution, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, set the tone for a dominant performance.

With a massive 43-point lead late in the third quarter, coach Kenny Atkinson wisely rested his starters for the final 12 minutes. It was a well-deserved break for the Cavaliers, who had a tough schedule ahead with five games in just seven days.

The Nets, on the other hand, struggled, particularly since December 29th, with a 5-20 record during that stretch. Michael Porter Jr. and Ochai Agbaji tried to keep the Nets in the game, but it was an uphill battle.

So, what's your take on this game? Do you think the Cavaliers' dominance was a result of their incredible offense or their improved defense with Mobley's return? Or was it a combination of both? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions for the upcoming games in the comments! The NBA season is heating up, and we want to hear from you!

Cavaliers DOMINATE Nets 112-84! Mitchell & Harden Lead Winning Streak! (2026)

References

Top Articles
Bangladesh's Development: Challenges and Opportunities
Trump Sanctions Iran: 18 Officials Targeted, Military Action on Hold
Victor Wembanyama's Injury Scare & Dominant Return: Spurs Crush Bucks 119-101 | NBA Highlights
Latest Posts
Is Sam Ersson’s Time with the Flyers Over? Analyzing His Recent Struggles and Future
UFC's Mohammed Usman Suspended: Testosterone Use & CSAD Investigation Explained
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Edwin Metz

Last Updated:

Views: 6260

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edwin Metz

Birthday: 1997-04-16

Address: 51593 Leanne Light, Kuphalmouth, DE 50012-5183

Phone: +639107620957

Job: Corporate Banking Technician

Hobby: Reading, scrapbook, role-playing games, Fishing, Fishing, Scuba diving, Beekeeping

Introduction: My name is Edwin Metz, I am a fair, energetic, helpful, brave, outstanding, nice, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.