Catholic University in Cameroon expands cooperation with Europe (2026)

Catholic University in Cameroon Expands Horizons: A New Era of Collaboration with Europe

The Catholic University of Central Africa (UCAC) in Cameroon is embarking on a transformative journey, leveraging its rich history and Catholic education to foster social change and community development. Through a groundbreaking cooperation agreement with the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin (KUL) in Poland, UCAC is set to enrich its academic offerings and contribute to a broader, pan-continental exchange of knowledge and experiences.

This partnership, forged in February, is a testament to the power of collaboration between two esteemed Catholic academic institutions. The agreement, signed by the rectors, Fr. Prof. Thomas Bienvenu Tchoungui of UCAC and Fr. Prof. Mirosław Kalinowski of KUL, signifies a shared vision of addressing contemporary challenges through a unique blend of spiritual formation and academic excellence.

The scope of this collaboration extends beyond the borders of Cameroon, encompassing Chad, Gabon, Guinea, Congo, and the Central African Republic, thanks to UCAC's academic reach and influence.

KUL, a prominent Catholic university, educates students from Poland and 45 other countries, primarily in Europe, Central Asia, and the United States. This diverse student body brings a wealth of perspectives to the partnership, enriching the educational experience for all involved.

As Prof. Kalinowski emphasizes, this cooperation transcends geographical boundaries, extending far beyond Central and Eastern Europe and Central Africa. It is a testament to the university's commitment to global engagement and the integration of diverse academic traditions.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared commitment to addressing social challenges through an African existential approach. UCAC, with its over 30 years of tradition, has been nurturing leaders and specialists who serve their communities. Its programs, encompassing theology, philosophy, social sciences, law, and health sciences, are tailored to meet local development needs, always prioritizing human dignity and the human person.

KUL, with its rich history dating back over 100 years, has been a beacon of Catholic education. Karol Wojtyła, who later became Pope John Paul II, was among its esteemed professors. The university's dynamic international development and research programs make it an ideal partner for UCAC's growth and expansion.

The collaboration offers a unique opportunity to integrate European academic expertise, particularly in the humanities and social sciences, with UCAC's African existential approach to understanding reality and addressing social challenges. This integration promises to create innovative tools for community building and social change.

UCAC's students and lecturers bring valuable insights to the partnership, shedding light on global processes that are often overlooked in Europe, especially where religious and social life intertwine with everyday existential challenges. This exchange of perspectives is a cornerstone of the collaboration, fostering a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of global issues.

The cooperation between UCAC and KUL aligns seamlessly with the Church's global vision of a community of universities that support one another in their educational mission. This vision is reflected in the development of research and teaching programs related to migration, cultural changes, and ethical issues in the era of technology and artificial intelligence.

In conclusion, the partnership between UCAC and KUL represents a significant step forward in Catholic education, fostering social change, and community development. By embracing a pan-continental exchange of knowledge and experiences, these universities are poised to make a lasting impact on the world, addressing challenges and inspiring positive transformation.