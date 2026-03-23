Catherine O'Hara Dead at 71: Remembering Her Iconic Roles in Home Alone & Schitt's Creek (2026)

The world of entertainment has lost a beloved talent. Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy-winning actress and comedian, passed away at the age of 71. Her iconic roles in Home Alone and Schitt's Creek have left an indelible mark on pop culture, and her contributions to the industry will be forever remembered. O'Hara's journey began in the 1970s at The Second City in Toronto, where she collaborated with Eugene Levy, her lifelong partner and co-star in Schitt's Creek. Together, they brought laughter and creativity to the stage, launching careers and shaping the comedy landscape. O'Hara's versatility was showcased in her dramatic performance in The Last of Us, earning her an Emmy nomination. Her impact extended beyond acting, as she also excelled as a writer for SCTV. O'Hara's legacy is a testament to her talent and dedication, and she will forever be cherished by fans and colleagues alike. The entertainment community mourns the loss of a true icon, leaving behind a void that will be difficult to fill.

Catherine O'Hara Dead at 71: Remembering Her Iconic Roles in Home Alone & Schitt's Creek (2026)

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