Castres vs Bath Champions Cup Highlights: Dramatic Comebacks & Yellow Cards! (2026)

The Thrilling Castres vs Bath Showdown: A Champions Cup Clash for the Ages 😱

But here's where it gets controversial... Bath Rugby, one of the favourites in the Champions Cup, are currently trailing behind Castres at half-time, despite being ahead for much of the game. Let's dive into the action-packed first half.

At the 38th minute mark, Castres pulled ahead with a penalty scored by Jeremy Fernandez, making the score 17-21 in favour of Bath. However, Bath's struggles continue as they've conceded a couple of penalties, putting them under pressure.

The drama unfolded with a try from Tom Dunn, accompanied by a yellow card for Teddy Durand, making the score 14-21. The momentum shifted, and Castres fought back with a try from Ted Hill, levelling the score at 14-14.

Bath's struggles were palpable, with two yellow cards and a plethora of errors, including a poor line-out and a scrum penalty. But they're not giving up yet – Ross Molony's leadership at the line-out and Vilikesa Sela's impressive performance on the tighthead have kept them in the game.

And this is the part most people miss... Bath's chances of turning the game around hinge on their ability to capitalize on Castres' mistakes and maintain their discipline. With about five minutes against 14 to open the second period, the stakes are high.

What are your thoughts? Can Bath turn the game around, or will Castres seize the opportunity to take the lead? 🤔