Carrie Fletcher's Baby Crying Incident: Hard Rock Hotel's Unreasonable Warning (2026)

Imagine this: You're finally on vacation, ready to relax, and your toddler starts to cry. Now, picture a security guard knocking on your door, issuing a 'warning' because of the noise. Sounds unbelievable, right? That's precisely what happened to British influencer and actress Carrie Hope Fletcher at the Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando. She shared her experience on Instagram, sparking a debate about family-friendliness and hotel policies.

Carrie, known for her West End debut in Les Misérables at age 7 and her successful YouTube and social media career, along with her husband Joel Montague, who starred in Hamilton, took their 22-month-old daughter, Mabel, to Universal Studios. However, their vacation didn't start smoothly.

On the first night, Mabel woke up at 3:30 a.m., jet-lagged and unwell, and started crying. Carrie and Joel did their best to soothe her, but then, a security guard arrived at their door with a 'first warning' for the noise.

But here's where it gets controversial... Carrie shared her shock, wondering what would have happened if Mabel hadn't calmed down. Would they have been kicked out? She humorously noted that the hotel's actions didn't seem very 'hard rock' considering the situation.

Carrie's post has raised questions about hotel policies and how they accommodate families. The Hard Rock Hotel hasn't yet commented, but the incident has certainly got people talking.

