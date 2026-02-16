Carrick's Tactical Masterclass: Man Utd's Strategy vs. Man City + Amad & Mbeumo Return! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting twist in the Manchester derby! The battle for Old Trafford is about to heat up, and it's not just the players who are making a comeback.

Manchester United, fresh from a coaching staff overhaul, is set to welcome back two key players just in time for their interim head coach, Michael Carrick, to make his debut. But here's where it gets controversial... these returning players might just find themselves competing for the same starting position!

United's recent struggles against local rivals Manchester City are well-documented, with just one win in the last five meetings. And this is the part most people miss: the hosts are now under new management, with former United midfielder Carrick stepping in as the interim head coach. A bold move, indeed!

Carrick, upon his return, expressed his honor and focus on helping the players reach their full potential. He believes in their talents and is ready to lead them to success. But the real question is, how will he navigate the challenge of integrating these two returning African attackers, Amad and Bryan Mbeumo, into his lineup?

Both players have been away since mid-December, representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations. Amad, with the reigning champions Ivory Coast, and Mbeumo, with hopefuls Cameroon, unfortunately suffered defeats in the quarter-finals. But their return to United presents an intriguing dilemma for Carrick.

Under the previous manager, Ruben Amorim, both players started together, with Mbeumo in attack and Amad providing overlap support. However, Carrick is set to switch things up, moving away from the 3-4-3 formation to a back-four. This tactical shift could pit the returning players against each other for a starting position on the right flank.

During their time away at AFCON, Amad showcased his attacking prowess, scoring three goals and assisting once in five outings. Mbeumo, on the other hand, managed one assist in as many appearances. So, who will Carrick choose to start against City this weekend?

This decision could be a make-or-break moment for Carrick's interim tenure. Will he stick with the more prolific Amad or opt for the experience of Mbeumo? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Should Carrick go with the hot hand or trust in the veteran? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! We'd love to hear your predictions and analysis on this intriguing tactical dilemma.