Carrick's Dream Start! Man Utd Thrash Man City in Derby Delight! | Mbeumo & Dorgu Shine (2026)

Carrick's Dream Start: Mbeumo and Dorgu's Manchester United Derby Delight

Michael Carrick's second tenure as Manchester United interim head coach went electric in the 64th minute. Bryan Mbeumo's classic breakaway goal sent Carrick berserk on the touchline, as the ball evaded Rayan Cherki and Bruno Fernandes galloped forward. With Amad Diallo to the right and Patrick Dorgu and Mbeumo on the left, United's streetwise captain delayed the pass expertly, then found the Cameroonian, whose finish beat Gianluigi Donnarumma with ease. Old Trafford erupted, as the neighbours from across town went behind in the 198th derby.

This was precisely what United deserved for taking the contest to City. Carrick had dropped the in-form Benjamin Sesko for Mbeumo. Six minutes after the opener, he removed the scorer, due to his recent Africa Cup of Nations endeavours, in favour of Matheus Cunha, and the Brazilian created the second. Cunha whipped in a cross from the right, and Dorgu nipped in front of a slumbering Rico Lewis to score off the right post. The red congregation was in raptures, Pep Guardiola, a picture of impotency, slumped in his seat. Further glee followed for the home fans when Erling Haaland was taken off, making it no goals from open play in seven matches for Manchester City’s No 9.

After brickbats from Roy Keane and four days at the helm, this was the best of starts for Carrick, whose side went up to fourth at least temporarily. Now he can plot how to overturn Arsenal in north London on Sunday week. For City’s title challenge, this was a dark day – at the final whistle, they remained in second, six points off the leaders, but Arsenal can extend that at Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s late game. City were unable to contain the pace of United, who refused to let go of the jugular. Diallo’s curving run and a shot that crashed off the right post as the regulation 90 minutes ran down were emblematic of Mason Mount’s strike, ruled out for offside, in added time.

The first half had intrigued, as United went toe-to-toe with City, edging a period in which they were composed while those in blue started nervously, with Max Alleyne making three errors. Two of these were balls aimed for Nathan Aké that went into touch on the left, and the third a weak back-pass that nearly allowed Mbeumo to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to the ball. Further City shakiness featured Jérémy Doku scuffing a corner low to Fernandes, the first defender at the near post. United were also in ruthless mode, as Diogo Dalot’s stamp on Doku illustrated. Anthony Taylor booked the right-back, but this was a calling card as clear as Luke Shaw’s upending of Rodri that, too, drew a yellow. Tempers frayed further when Maguire manhandled Bernardo Silva in front of the Stretford End.

Yet after United had sliced through City in two or three early forays, those in blue issued a warning, Antoine Semenyo the messenger via a cross that Silva blazed over from close in. Earlier, Maguire’s header hit City’s bar from a Fernandes corner, and further dalliances with the visitors’ goal featured Dalot’s misplaced pass meant for Diallo and Mbeumo refusing a volley so Dorgu could shoot, Donnarumma repelling the effort at close range. There was a pleasing flow to the contest. Diallo would knife into City’s area, Doku would expertly dispossess him, and seconds later Kobbie Mainoo was blocking the Belgian’s effort near his D, after a lightning counter. Diallo then rounded Donnarumma and finished but was offside.

As Matheus Nunes had flu, Guardiola drafted Lewis in at right-back, yet a player beloved by his manager for locating pockets was stopped from doing so by the United express train. For the second half, Guardiola removed Alleyne and the anonymous Phil Foden for Nico O’Reilly and Cherki. This was proof City had been inferior, and when O’Reilly began with a booking – for holding Diallo – there was further encouragement for United. Then came a curio for being a curio – a Haaland shot that came from his right foot and was blocked, before Senne Lammens collected the resulting corner. Then came United’s grandstand finish and Carrick walking off, at the final whistle, to applause.