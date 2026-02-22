Carranballac Cricket Club: A Community's Heartache After Devastating Fires (2026)

A beloved cricket club, reduced to rubble—it’s a scene that’s both heartbreaking and all too familiar in communities ravaged by wildfires. But here’s where it gets personal: the Carranballac Cricket Club in Streatham, western Victoria, wasn’t just a building; it was the heart of a tight-knit community, a place where memories were made, and generations grew up. Now, it’s gone, along with at least a dozen homes, including that of Leigh and Pauline Graham, who faced the unthinkable when fires swept through their town last Friday.

As the flames closed in, the Grahams prepared to evacuate. Pauline took their dog to safety in nearby Skipton, while Leigh, a Country Fire Authority (CFA) volunteer, packed essentials into the car before rushing to battle the blaze on his neighbor’s property. Amid the chaos, Leigh grabbed his cricket whites and gear—a small act of hope in the face of devastation. ‘When we were packing to leave, I just couldn’t leave them behind,’ he later reflected. But by then, he knew it was too late to save their home of 14 years.

And this is the part most people miss: the loss of the Carranballac Cricket Club hits just as hard. For Leigh, it was his ‘second home,’ a place he’d been connected to since his first game in 1971. He returned in the early 2000s and has played there ever since, now sharing the field with his three sons. ‘It’s more than just a club,’ he said. ‘It’s where anyone could come on a Thursday night, have a quiet beer, and feel like they belonged.’

The club’s Facebook page captures the grief perfectly: ‘To some, it was just an old tin shed, but to us, it was everything.’ It was where children took their first steps, where friendships were forged, and where the community found solace in good times and bad. Leigh himself spent countless hours maintaining the field, knowing how vital the club was to the area.

But here’s where it gets controversial: despite losing his home, Leigh was back on the cricket pitch just two days later, captaining his over-60s team. ‘My wife told me to go,’ he said. ‘It was a way to clear my head, to be with mates.’ Is this resilience, or is it a coping mechanism that masks deeper pain? It’s a question worth asking as we grapple with how people rebuild after such loss.

Club president Luke Jackson was equally devastated. ‘I was talking to a mate who thought the fire had passed,’ he recalled. ‘Then the wind changed, and everything was gone.’ The irony isn’t lost on him: ‘A few weeks ago, we were here watching The Ashes… and now it’s all in ashes.’ Having played at the club for 28 years, Luke knows its value. ‘The community support has been overwhelming,’ he said. ‘Even a local farmer whose property was completely burnt called to donate. It’s humbling.’

A fundraiser is now underway to rebuild the club, and in the meantime, the team will finish their season at the Tatyoon Recreation Reserve. But the question remains: can a rebuilt club ever truly replace what was lost? What do you think? Is it possible to recreate the soul of a place, or is that something that can only be felt, not rebuilt? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is a conversation worth having.