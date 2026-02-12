Carolina Hurricanes' Historic Comeback: 3 Late Goals in 2 Minutes! (2026)

In a remarkable display of resilience, the Carolina Hurricanes made NHL history by staging an incredible comeback, becoming only the third team ever—and the first in over three decades—to overcome a two-goal deficit in the final two minutes of regulation play. This unforgettable moment unfolded on Thursday night as they triumphed over the Utah Mammoth with a score of 5-4.

Jordan Staal, the Hurricanes' captain, expressed his excitement about such thrilling moments in sports, stating, “It’s making memories. I love being part of nights like this. You want more of them. You’re chasing those memories.”

This extraordinary feat of scoring three goals within the last two minutes was previously accomplished by the Dallas Stars against the Boston Bruins on October 14, 1995, and the Montreal Maroons versus the New York Rangers back on March 15, 1932.

The decisive goal came from Staal himself, who redirected the puck into the net with just 29.4 seconds remaining on the clock. The play developed after a shot by teammate Jordan Martinook. Coach Rod Brind’Amour reflected on the chaotic finish, saying, “I don’t know how you draw them up, but at the end of the day we found a way. Kind of a crazy last couple of minutes.”

Trailing 4-2, the Hurricanes initiated their comeback with Andrei Svechnikov scoring during a power play with 1:59 left, while Carolina's goalie Brandon Bussi was off the ice for an extra attacker. Shayne Gostisbehere, who had missed the previous five games due to injury, scored his second goal of the night shortly after, bringing the score to 4-3 with just 1:29 remaining.

Staal emphasized the importance of the home crowd in fueling the team's energy, noting, “I think that’s something to be said about this building, too. I think the fans here are great. They’re always behind us. But when it gets going and gets fired up, you can tell guys feed off of that. Momentum is a funny thing in this game, and the fans pushed us to another level.”

With his 12th goal of the season, Staal's contribution was pivotal, marking only his second goal in the last 19 games. Svechnikov acknowledged the significance of sticking to their game plan, stating, “That’s how we should play all the time. A couple of bounces for us, obviously, but we stuck with the plan.”

Despite some early mistakes that led to Mammoth goals, the Hurricanes demonstrated their ability to respond effectively under pressure. Staal remarked, “Things don’t always go your way throughout games.”

On the other hand, the Mammoth were left to ponder a shocking defeat. Their coach, André Tourigny, reflected, “We were exactly where we wanted to be. Let it sting for now.”

Additionally, rookie goalie Brandon Bussi set an NHL record by achieving 20 wins in just 24 career games, further solidifying his impressive performance. With this thrilling victory, the Hurricanes extended their points streak to six games, leaving fans eager for what comes next.