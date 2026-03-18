Carnival Cruise Line: Cold Weather Alert for Embarkation (2026)

Carnival Cruise Line Warns Guests to Bundle Up as Freezing Weather Hits Norfolk

Carnival Cruise Line is alerting guests boarding the Carnival Sunshine on February 7, 2026, to prepare for colder-than-expected temperatures in Norfolk, Virginia. Despite the ship's itinerary for the Bahamas and the Caribbean, the area's significantly low outdoor temperatures and many open decks mean extra measures will be taken to warm the interior parts of the vessel while docked.

The guest advisory email advises dressing in layers for embarkation, as the ship's team implements additional measures to warm the ship. While there are no changes to the embarkation timing or procedures, the weather may not be as sunny as expected. Guests are also reminded to stick to their terminal arrival appointment for check-in and to be onboard by the final boarding time.

The National Weather Service forecasts a partly sunny day with temperatures near 30 degrees Fahrenheit and winds reaching up to 29 miles per hour in the afternoon. This wind chill can make the temperature feel much colder, with parts of the Chesapeake Bay under a gale watch from late Friday evening until Sunday morning. This significant cold front is the latest in a series of winter storms affecting the eastern US, including record-freezing temperatures in Florida.

Despite the cold start, the cruise itinerary improves further south. The ship is scheduled to visit Half Moon Cay on February 10 with temperatures in the low to mid-70s and very little rain. Grand Turk the next day will offer temperatures near 77 degrees, and Amber Cove on February 12 will see highs of 82 degrees. When the ship returns to Norfolk on February 15, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s, closer to typical mid-February temperatures in Virginia.

This is the second consecutive cruise where winter weather has impacted the Carnival Sunshine. On her February 1 departure, a different route was necessary to avoid rough weather, leading to the cancellation of the port call to Bimini.