Carmella's Eye Surgery Recovery: 72 Hours Post-Op Update & What to Expect! (2026)

In a recent Instagram update, former WWE star Carmella has given her fans an insightful look into her post-surgery recovery journey. The focus of this article is not just on the physical transformation but on the deeper insights it offers into the world of professional wrestling and the personal lives of its stars.

The Eye-Opening Recovery

Carmella, a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, underwent upper and lower blepharoplasty, a procedure to correct droopy eyelids. Seventy-two hours after the surgery, she shared her progress, highlighting the yellowing of bruises as a positive sign of healing. This detail, in my opinion, offers a unique glimpse into the often-overlooked aspects of professional wrestling. It humanizes these larger-than-life figures, showing that even they go through the same physical challenges and recovery processes as anyone else.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the tough, no-nonsense image often associated with wrestlers and the delicate, intricate nature of eye surgery. It's a reminder that behind the tough exterior, these athletes are just like us, facing personal challenges and seeking self-improvement.

A New Perspective

Carmella's update also provides an interesting insight into the psychological aspect of recovery. She mentions feeling great and experiencing improved vision, which, to me, suggests a newfound confidence and a positive shift in her perspective. This mental aspect of healing is often overlooked but can be just as important as the physical recovery.

The fact that she's already "obsessed" with the results, despite the ongoing discoloration and swelling, speaks volumes about her resilience and determination. It's a testament to the power of a positive mindset during recovery.

Beyond the Ring

Carmella's journey also highlights the personal lives of wrestlers, often overshadowed by their in-ring personas. Since leaving WWE in 2023, she's started a family with commentator Corey Graves and has been open about her desire to return to the ring. This balance between personal life and professional aspirations is a fascinating aspect of the wrestling world, and it's refreshing to see stars like Carmella share their stories.

A Broader Perspective

While Carmella's update offers a personal glimpse into her life, it also raises broader questions about the industry. It prompts us to consider the physical and mental toll that wrestling takes on its performers and the importance of self-care and recovery. It's a reminder that, despite the glitz and glamour, these athletes are human, and their journeys are often filled with challenges and triumphs.

In conclusion, Carmella's eye-opening recovery journey serves as a fascinating insight into the world of professional wrestling, offering a unique perspective on the personal lives and struggles of its stars. It's a reminder that behind the masks and personas, there are real people with real stories to tell.