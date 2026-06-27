Carly Simon's 'Comes in Waves': First Album in 20 Years - Full Breakdown & 'Howl' Reaction (2026)

The music world is abuzz with the announcement of Carly Simon's highly anticipated new album, 'Comes in Waves', marking a significant return after nearly two decades of silence. This album, set for release on August 14th, is a testament to Simon's enduring legacy as one of the most beloved singer-songwriters of the 1970s. With a career spanning over 50 years, Simon has not only left an indelible mark on the music industry but has also become a cultural icon. However, what makes this album particularly fascinating is the personal journey that led to its creation. In my opinion, the fact that Simon has waited so long to release new material is a reflection of the challenges and changes she has faced in her personal life. The album's title, 'Comes in Waves', is a metaphor for the ebb and flow of life, and it seems to encapsulate the very essence of Simon's artistic process. What many people don't realize is that Simon has been through a lot in the past two decades, including a health scare that required emergency intestinal surgery and a subsequent coma. This personal struggle has undoubtedly influenced the themes and emotions conveyed in the album's songs. The album's first single, 'Howl', is a powerful testament to this. The song explores the complex emotions of betrayal and forgiveness, and it is a personal reflection on the challenges of trust and anger. In my perspective, 'Howl' is a deeply personal and introspective piece that showcases Simon's ability to connect with her audience on a profound level. The album's creation process was also unique, with Simon working closely with her family, friends, and longtime collaborators. This close-knit circle provided a supportive environment for Simon to express her emotions and explore her artistic vision. One thing that immediately stands out is the diverse range of musical influences that have shaped the album. From the contributions of acclaimed producer Frank Filipetti to the involvement of Simon's family members, the album is a testament to the power of collaboration and the richness that comes from diverse perspectives. The album's track list is a carefully curated collection of songs that showcase Simon's artistic evolution. From the powerful and emotional 'Howl' to the more introspective 'Maybe I Never Loved You', each song tells a story and invites the listener to reflect on their own experiences. The album's production is also noteworthy, with the involvement of legendary producer Paul Samwell-Smith, who helped rework the track 'Share the End'. This collaboration adds a layer of depth and richness to the album, and it is a testament to the enduring legacy of Simon's music. In conclusion, Carly Simon's 'Comes in Waves' is a highly anticipated and significant release in the music world. The album's personal journey, diverse musical influences, and carefully curated track list make it a must-listen for fans of Simon's music and for anyone who appreciates the power of storytelling through song. From my perspective, this album is a testament to the resilience and creativity of an artist who has overcome personal challenges to create something truly special. It is a reminder that music has the power to heal, inspire, and connect us all.
Carly Simon's 'Comes in Waves': First Album in 20 Years - Full Breakdown & 'Howl' Reaction (2026)
References
- https://www.masslive.com/entertainment/2026/06/legendary-70s-singer-to-release-first-new-album-in-nearly-20-years.html
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