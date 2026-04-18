Carlos Sainz's Take: Williams' Early Setback and the Road to Recovery (2026)

Carlos Sainz Reflects on Williams' Progress After a Slow Start to the F1 Season

In a candid interview, Carlos Sainz sheds light on Williams' challenging beginning in the 2023 Formula 1 season, emphasizing the team's ongoing journey to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Sainz acknowledges that Williams' decision to skip the Barcelona shakedown event, due to various technical issues, served as a crucial learning experience. The team made its F1 debut in Bahrain, logging an impressive 414 laps across three days, the highest among all teams.

Despite this progress, Sainz underscores the team's realization that there's still a significant gap to bridge in terms of performance and preparation compared to top-tier teams. He states, 'We're not at the level we aspire to be, even though we finished in the top five last year.'

Williams team boss James Vowles has been transparent about the long-term nature of their resurgence, and Sainz aligns with this perspective. He remarks, 'We recognize the vast room for improvement across multiple facets of our operations.'

Sainz's commitment to the team's growth is evident as he prepares for the final test in Bahrain before the season opener in Australia. He expresses his dedication to contributing to Williams' advancement, stating, 'I'm here to assist in every aspect of the team's development.'