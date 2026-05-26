Carlos Prates' Epic Reaction to Ilia Topuria's Potential Welterweight Move (2026)

Carlos Prates, the UFC welterweight contender, is on a mission to secure his place in the title fight. After a recent knockout victory over Leon Edwards, Prates is confident that back-to-back wins over former champions will propel him towards the welterweight championship. He believes that his performance against Jack Della Maddalena on Saturday will solidify his position as a top contender.

Prates' focus is clear: he wants the title shot. He argues that his victories over Morales and Garry, who have not faced former champions, do not compare to his own achievements. Prates is determined to make his mark in the division.

When asked about a potential fight with Kamaru Usman, Prates dismisses the idea, stating that his priority is the title. He is not interested in a fight that would not lead to the championship. Prates' ambition is to dominate the welterweight division and become the champion.

The division's current landscape is intriguing. Islam Makhachev awaits his title defense, while Morales and Garry are in the running. However, the most intriguing name in the 170-pound title conversation is Ilia Topuria, the current lightweight champion. Topuria is expected to move up to welterweight after his upcoming title defense, which has sparked curiosity among fans.

Prates was asked about the possibility of Topuria jumping the line and challenging him for the title. His response was both humorous and insightful. He joked about moving up to lightweight, suggesting that he could handle the weight cut, but he also emphasized that he is not concerned with Topuria's potential move. Prates' confidence in his own abilities and his focus on the welterweight division are evident in his response.

In my opinion, Prates' reaction to the potential challenge from Topuria highlights his determination and self-belief. He is not intimidated by the idea of a top contender jumping the line, and his willingness to joke about it shows his ability to maintain a positive mindset. Prates' ambition to become the welterweight champion is clear, and his recent performances have only strengthened his case.