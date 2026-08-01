Carlos Beltrán's Hall of Fame Induction and Potential Return to the Mets (2026)

Carlos Beltrán, a legendary baseball player, is eyeing a managerial role, with the New York Mets as a potential suitor. This comes as a surprise to many, given his recent history with the team. Beltrán, who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, expressed his interest in managing, but also acknowledged the complexities of the situation. He had a brief but tumultuous managerial stint with the Mets in 2019-2020, which ended abruptly due to the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Beltrán was named as the only player involved in the scandal, despite being retired at the time of the investigation. This incident left a bitter taste in his mouth, as he felt unfairly targeted and misunderstood by the MLB's handling of the case. Now, with the Mets seeking a new manager, Beltrán's name has come up again. However, he is being cautious, emphasizing the need for careful consideration of his next move. The Mets' interest in Beltrán as a manager is intriguing, especially given his past with the team. It raises questions about the organization's willingness to give him a second chance, despite the controversy. Beltrán's unique perspective, gained from his playing career and his role as a special assistant to the Mets' president, could be valuable. Yet, the Mets' decision to hire Andy Green as interim manager and the ongoing investigation into Beltrán's involvement in the sign-stealing scandal make the path to a managerial role uncertain. Beltrán's desire to manage is clear, but the Mets' decision-makers must carefully weigh the benefits of his expertise against the potential risks associated with his past. The Mets' search for a new manager is a complex process, and Beltrán's potential involvement adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. It remains to be seen whether the Mets will take a chance on Beltrán, but his passion for the game and his desire to contribute in a managerial capacity are undeniable.
Carlos Beltrán's Hall of Fame Induction and Potential Return to the Mets (2026)
References
- https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7458933/2026/07/20/carlos-beltran-sign-stealing-hall-of-fame-mets-astros/
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