Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Tough Qatar Open Opener After Australian Open Triumph | Tennis Highlights (2026)

Bold headline: Alcaraz battles through a testing return, edging Rinderknech in a tight Doha opener and signaling a strong 2026 start.

Carlos Alcaraz, speaking after a tough battle against Arthur Rinderknech, expressed relief at surviving some challenging moments in his first match since capturing the Australian Open title. The top seed prevailed 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in the Qatar Open round one, with the unseeded Frenchman testing him across two sets.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who just became the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam by defeating Novak Djokovic in Melbourne, admitted it wasn’t easy. "It was really difficult," he said. "Arthur is a very dangerous opponent, and no one wants to face him in the opening round. I’m pleased with my level and happy to have navigated the difficult moments in the match."

Alcaraz began brightly, breaking to lead 3-2 and closing the first set with a precise volley at the net. Rinderknech regrouped and created two set points at 6-5 in the second, but Alcaraz, who racked up 28 winners, recovered to force a tiebreak and win. The Spaniard sealed the victory with a clean forehand down the line.

The result sets up a second-round clash with France’s Valentin Royer, who defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-0, 6-3. This win also marked Alcaraz’s 150th hard-court victory at tour level and kept his 2026 season flawless at 8-0 start.

In Dubai, the second round was marred by fitness concerns, with several withdrawals shaping the draw. Four players advanced due to withdrawals, including fifth seed Mirra Andreeva after Daria Kasatkina pulled out, and ninth seed Belinda Bencic via walkover as Sara Bejlek withdrew prior to their match. Paula Badosa retired after dropping the first set 6-4 to Elina Svitolina, while Ella Seidel quit following a 6-0 first-set defeat to Jaqueline Cristian. A total of nine players dropped out in the first round, leaving seven lucky losers from qualifying to enter the main draw.

On the broader tour front, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced the formation of the Tour Architecture Council to drive improvements in the women’s game. WTA chair Valerie Camillo explained that the council exists because the current schedule isn’t sustainable given the physical, professional, and personal pressures of competing at the highest level. The group is chaired by Jessica Pegula, currently world number five, and includes former world number one Victoria Azarenka, along with tournament directors and WTA executives.

Pegula emphasized that the council will target short-term fixes within the Tour structure while continuing to pursue longer-term reforms. She noted, “The WTA has the opportunity and standing to bring a group like this together, and I’m grateful they’re using that power to advance real change for 2027.” Potential calendar changes could begin as early as the 2027 season.