Carlos Alcaraz on Retirement: Will He Play Tennis Till 35? (2026)

The tennis world is abuzz with speculation about the future of Carlos Alcaraz, the young tennis prodigy who has taken the sport by storm. But will he still be swinging his racket at 35?

At just 22 years old, Alcaraz has already etched his name in tennis history by achieving the career Grand Slam with his recent Australian Open triumph. This feat is made even more remarkable by the fact that he defeated the legendary Novak Djokovic in the final, despite a 16-year age gap. While Djokovic, at 38, was aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title, it was Alcaraz who emerged as the champion, becoming a seven-time Grand Slam winner and the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam.

But here's the twist: Alcaraz doesn't envision himself playing at 35. In a revealing interview with El Partidazo de Cope, he acknowledged the grueling physical and mental demands of modern tennis, stating, "We try to take care of our bodies... but I can't think 15 years ahead, but rather in five, and then in the next five." This statement hints at a potential retirement plan, but Alcaraz leaves the door open for a change of heart, suggesting he might find renewed motivation to continue playing.

Alcaraz's recent decisions have been nothing short of fantastic. His unexpected split with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero raised eyebrows, but he quickly silenced critics by winning the Australian Open with the assistance of Samuel Lopez. And now, he's making waves again by withdrawing from the Rotterdam Open, a tournament he won in 2025. This decision, though potentially challenging, is a strategic move to prioritize rest and recovery for the upcoming season.

So, what's next for Alcaraz? Is he the greatest tennis player of all time? And what's your take on his decision to potentially retire at 35? Share your thoughts and join the debate!