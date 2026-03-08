Carinity Students Give Back: Thriving Through Community Service (2026)

Empowering Students Through Community Engagement

Imagine a world where education goes beyond textbooks and classrooms—where students actively contribute to their neighborhoods and experience personal growth through service. This is the reality for students at Carinity Education, particularly at their Southside campus in Brisbane, where community involvement is a vital aspect of a holistic educational journey.

At Carinity Education Southside, senior students engage in Service Learning, a program designed to encourage them to dedicate their time to volunteerism. This initiative allows them to forge meaningful connections within their community, fostering a sense of empathy and compassion that arises from collective effort.

For instance, our Year 12 students have participated in various enriching activities. One such endeavor involved visiting residents at Carinity Wishart Gardens, a local aged care home, bringing joy and companionship to the elderly. They also contributed to the Books For PNG initiative, which aims to provide educational resources to Papua New Guinea, showcasing their commitment to global outreach.

Another exciting project has been their involvement with The Little Vege Patch, a vibrant community garden located in Springwood. This unique space not only allows locals to grow their own fruits and vegetables but also serves as a hub for gardening enthusiasts to come together and share their passion for horticulture.

While volunteering at The Little Vege Patch, students from Carinity Education Southside have taken on various responsibilities, including weeding, watering, planting, mowing, fertilizing, and preparing the soil for new crops. These hands-on tasks not only enhance their gardening skills but also instill a strong work ethic and a sense of accomplishment.

"The students put in significant effort to complete their tasks each week, and they genuinely enjoy the process," shared supervising teacher Bill Reinhold. "They find fulfillment in contributing to the development of the community garden, which reinforces their role as active citizens."

Through these initiatives, Carinity Education students are not just learning about the importance of community—they are living it. This multifaceted approach to education showcases how service and learning can go hand in hand, paving the way for a brighter future for both the students and the communities they serve.

