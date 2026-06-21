Caribbean Cruise Chaos: Trump's Venezuela Invasion Leaves Tourists Stranded (2026)

Stranded at Sea: A Couple's Caribbean Cruise Turned into a Political Adventure

A dream vacation turned into a political nightmare for Lizzy Meadowcroft and her partner Mark Crowther. The couple, from Morecambe, Lancashire, were excited to embark on a Caribbean cruise, but their journey took an unexpected turn when President Trump's invasion of Venezuela caused international travel disruptions.

On January 2, 2026, they set sail on the P&O cruise ship Arvia, planning to explore Martinique, St Kitts, and the British Virgin Islands. However, their itinerary took a different course when they learned that military action involving Venezuela had led to aircraft being redirected, causing delays and cancellations.

The ship, now in a state of limbo, has barely moved more than 30 miles from the coast and has returned to Barbados three times. The most recent return on Tuesday, January 6, was to pick up passengers whose flights had been affected. Lizzy describes the situation as frustrating and confusing, especially due to the lack of clear communication.

She said, 'We are disappointed as the communication hasn't been great. First, we were told it was due to the weather, then there was a problem with the aircraft, and now we're being told it's because of Trump. We would have rather known the truth from the start. We are currently back in Barbados, wondering if Trump will bomb Venezuela again or if other countries will get involved.'

The couple's frustration is shared by other passengers, who have saved hard for their holiday. The P&O spokesperson assured guests that all flight details have been confirmed, and the cruise line is working to prioritize the onward ports of call and communicate them to the passengers.

Despite the uncertainty, Lizzy and Mark remain hopeful that they will eventually be able to continue their journey and enjoy the Caribbean adventure they had envisioned. But for now, they are stuck in a political limbo, waiting for the next development in this unexpected story.