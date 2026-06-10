Career Coaching Workshop: Mastering Workplace Etiquette and Interview Skills (2026)

In a refreshing display of community initiative, Angela Gipson, a seasoned Chick-fil-A manager, is taking matters into her own hands to address a pressing issue in today's job market. Her free career coaching workshop, set to take place at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, aims to tackle the growing concern of workplace readiness and professionalism among job applicants.

A Gap in Knowledge, Not Desire

Gipson's decades of management experience have given her a unique perspective on the challenges faced by both employers and job seekers. She emphasizes that the issue is not a lack of willingness to work among younger generations, but rather a lack of guidance and knowledge about workplace etiquette and interview preparation.

Filling the Void

"They don't know where to begin," Gipson observes. This insight led her to organize the workshop, where she aims to provide a much-needed starting point for those seeking employment. The event will cover essential topics such as resume building, professional attire, effective communication during interviews, and overall presentation skills.

A Community Effort

Pastor Dwight Johnson of Bethel Primitive Baptist Church highlights the church's support for Gipson's initiative, praising her passion for mentoring and community upliftment. The church's involvement underscores the importance of community collaboration in addressing social issues.

Impact and Aspirations

Gipson hopes that the workshop will not only help attendees secure jobs but also empower them to pursue long-term careers with confidence. Her efforts align with Chick-fil-A's current hiring drive, and she encourages interested applicants to attend the workshop as a valuable step towards employment.

A Broader Perspective

What makes this initiative particularly fascinating is its focus on bridging the gap between generations. By addressing the lack of workplace readiness among younger adults, Gipson is not only helping individuals find jobs but also contributing to a more skilled and professional workforce. This initiative showcases the power of community-driven solutions and the impact that passionate individuals can have on addressing societal challenges.

Conclusion

Angela Gipson's career coaching workshop is a testament to the potential for positive change when individuals take initiative and leverage their expertise for the benefit of their community. Her efforts highlight the importance of mentorship and guidance in shaping a skilled and confident workforce. As we reflect on this inspiring story, we are reminded of the impact that one person's passion and dedication can have on shaping the future of our communities.