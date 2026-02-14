Cardinals Trade Rumors: Who's Next on the Block? (2026)

The Cardinals have been making waves this offseason, with a series of trades that have reshaped their roster. From Sonny Gray to Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado, they've been busy clearing salary and acquiring young talent. But here's where it gets interesting...

The team's biggest move was a three-team trade, sending Brendan Donovan to Seattle and acquiring some exciting prospects, including top pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje. It seems like the Cardinals might be done with their trade activity, as most of their roster is now locked in for multiple seasons. However, there's still one more rental player on their radar: southpaw JoJo Romero.

Romero has been linked to several teams, including the Mariners, Orioles, and Yankees. With his impressive 2025 campaign, where he posted a 2.07 ERA in 61 innings, he could be a valuable asset for any team seeking bullpen help. The Cardinals could choose to keep Romero and use him as a closer, building his value for a potential trade at the deadline. But here's the catch: a team in need of bullpen reinforcements might be willing to pay more now for a full season of Romero's services.

And this is the part most people miss... Romero's peripheral stats from 2025 suggest his run prevention might regress, which could impact his trade value. With a 4.10 SIERA and a high walk rate, teams might be more inclined to acquire him now rather than later.

But Romero isn't the only player on the Cardinals' radar. Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman have also been mentioned as potential trade chips. Nootbaar, with just two years of team control left, makes sense as a trade target, but his recent surgery could complicate matters. Gorman, on the other hand, has had a rough couple of seasons but showed impressive power in 2023. If he can replicate that performance in 2026, he could become a valuable trade asset.

So, will the Cardinals make another move before the regular season begins? Or will they hold onto their current roster and wait for trade talks to heat up closer to the deadline? It's a fascinating situation, and we want to hear your thoughts! Vote in the poll below and let us know your predictions for the Cardinals' future moves.