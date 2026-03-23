Cardinals QB Update: No Malik Willis, Jacoby Brissett Stays? Gardner Minshew Signs! (2026)

The Cardinals’ quarterback post-murray era is finally starting to take shape, but the blueprint remains murkier than a midseason twilight. What matters now isn’t which veteran names linger in the rumor mill; it’s what the Cardinals are choosing to learn about themselves in real time, and what their moves say about a franchise trying to recalibrate under pressure to win now while planning for the long arc of a rebuild.

Malik Willis’ departure to the Dolphins and the subsequent narrowing of options expose a deeper truth: in today’s NFL, a team’s confidence in its own strategy beats a flashy headline every time. The Cardinals’ decision not to push for Willis—despite early chatter linking him to the desert—signals a willingness to reset expectations rather than chase a quick fix. Personally, I think that’s the right posture. When a quarterback is still unproven at the NFL level, hitching the next two or three years to that potential can become a long detour if the organizational plan isn’t crystal clear. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it foreshadows the pressure points the Cardinals face: balance between cap flexibility, development of young talent, and the undeniable imperative to win sooner rather than later.

The more consequential implication isn’t Willis’ destination; it’s what the Cardinals believe about Jacoby Brissett as a bridge option. Brissett is a proven veteran who can run an offense without the drama of a high-variance gamble. From my perspective, keeping Brissett or bringing in a similar-caliber quarterback—whether via trade, free agency, or a very late draft development plan—reflects a preference for stability and process over panic. One thing that immediately stands out is the potential for a longer, more thoughtful evaluation of Kedon Slovis and the coaching staff to cultivate a quarterback who can grow into a longer-term solution, rather than a stopgap who might fracture the team’s cohesion when expectations spike.

The Gardner Minshew update adds another layer of color to this mosaic. A veteran presence in the room can steady a young group, push the room’s intellectual ceiling, and provide a tangible link to a run-heavy, disciplined offensive philosophy that the staff might want to reintroduce. What this really suggests is a broader trend in teams near the cap line: value in leadership and reliability, not merely polished tape. From my vantage point, Minshew’s presence could help bridge the gap between a likely Brissett-led season and a future where Slovis has a clearer, low-risk pathway to growth. It’s not merely about product on Sundays; it’s about creating a culture where a QB can learn, fail, and recover with a safety net, rather than being cast into the deep end.

Another axis worth watching is the Cardinals’ receiver corps. Kendrick Bourne’s name surfaces as a potential veteran addition with ties to LaFleur, but the broader reality is straightforward: a seasoned pass catcher is necessary to steadiedly complement Zay Jones, especially with free agency unsettled in the wideout market. The point here isn’t just about replacing production; it’s about ensuring the quarterback has trustworthy outlets who understand timing, route discipline, and what happens when the pressure ramps up in late-game situations. What this reveals is a broader trend: teams in transition seek veteran anchors who can reduce the rookie or developing QB’s stress, enabling a more sustainable offense through the season.

Beyond personnel, the timing and process of signings matter just as much as the players themselves. The note that none of the switches become official before Wednesday at 1 p.m. and the emphasis on physicals underscore a fundamental NFL truth: certainty in a chaotic business is earned, not assumed. In my opinion, this deliberate cadence is a healthy reminder that structure, not urgency, often yields the best outcomes for a franchise trying to reestablish credibility with fans and stakeholders alike. If you take a step back and think about it, the Cardinals are betting on a method: build a foundation with capable veterans, groom a young quarterback, and gradually align talent with a coherent offensive philosophy.

Deeper analysis suggests this isn’t just about who starts in 2026, but about who the Cardinals want to be in 2028. The decisions will ripple through the scouting department, the cap sheet, and the relationship with the coaching staff. A detail that I find especially interesting is how a single contract ripple—Willis’ exit, Brissett’s potential role, Minshew’s addition—can illuminate a team’s longer arc: a willingness to endure a transitional period in service of a clearer, more sustainable future. It’s a quiet bet: that reform in the quarterback room, paired with strategic veteran presence, can slowly reconstruct a winning identity without sacrificing flexibility for the next wave of talent.

Bottom line: the Cardinals are not chasing a headline quarterback; they’re measuring the room, testing veterans for leadership, and cultivating internal candidates who can grow into a sustainable solution. That’s a risky but potentially rewarding posture in a league that rewards certainty, discipline, and patience as much as raw talent. If the team executes with the same deliberate calm it’s signaling now, the plan could mature into a resilient, competitive unit that can contend with the NFL’s evolving landscape rather than merely chasing the next available name.

Thinking aloud, the core questions remain: Do the Cardinals have the organizational patience to see this through, or will the urgency to compete push them toward a riskier, flashier fix? What many people don’t realize is that the real leverage in this season isn’t which quarterback lands in Arizona, but whether the franchise can align culture, coaching, and capability into a coherent identity that endures beyond a single coach or a single star. In my view, that alignment is the true quarterback competition—the one that will ultimately decide whether this chapter is a misfire or a meaningful, lasting rebuild.