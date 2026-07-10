Cardinals' Power Surge: Alec Burleson's 3 RBIs Lead St. Louis to 7-0 Win Over Mets (2026)

The Cardinals' Dominance: A Streak to Remember

The St. Louis Cardinals are on fire! Their recent performance against the New York Mets is a testament to their surging momentum in Major League Baseball. With a 7-0 victory, the Cardinals secured their fifth consecutive win, falling just short of their season-best streak.

What makes this game particularly intriguing is the standout performance of Alec Burleson. Burleson, a rising star, smashed a home run and racked up three RBIs, showcasing his offensive prowess. This isn't his first rodeo, either; he's already had five three-RBI games this season, solidifying his place among the National League's elite.

But Burleson wasn't the only Cardinal making waves. Dustin May, the red-haired right-hander, pitched a stellar six innings, ending a seven-start winless streak. This turnaround is significant, especially considering his previous win was over two months ago, back in April.

The third inning was a turning point, with JJ Westerholt's double setting the tone for a four-run rally. Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar also contributed to the scoring, ensuring the Cardinals' dominance.

The Mets, on the other hand, struggled to find their rhythm. Being blanked for the seventh time this season, they're just one shy of their total from last year. A.J. Ewing's two hits were a silver lining, but the team couldn't capitalize on Francisco Alvarez's return from injury.

In my opinion, the Cardinals' success goes beyond individual performances. It's about the team's ability to rally together and overcome slumps. May's resurgence and Burleson's consistency are signs of a well-coached, resilient squad.

As we look ahead, the Cardinals' RHP Andre Pallante will face the Mets' Christian Scott in the next game. This series is far from over, and with the Cardinals' current form, we can expect a thrilling contest.

Personally, I'm eager to see if the Cardinals can extend their winning streak and whether the Mets can bounce back. The beauty of baseball is its unpredictability, and this series is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans across the globe.

Cardinals' Power Surge: Alec Burleson's 3 RBIs Lead St. Louis to 7-0 Win Over Mets (2026)

References

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