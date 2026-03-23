Cardinals' Offseason Moves: Right-Handed Slugger Signings and Outfield Boost (2026)

The St. Louis Cardinals are keeping fans on the edge of their seats as the new season approaches! With spring training around the corner, the team's offseason moves remain a hot topic. And the big question is: Will they sign a free agent slugger to bolster their lineup?

As the Cardinals gear up for the upcoming season, they find themselves linked to not one, but two powerful right-handed hitters. The team has been rumored to be in the market for a right-handed outfielder, and these sluggers could be the answer. But here's the twist: they might only sign one of them.

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According to Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals have shown interest in Miguel Andujar and Austin Hays. Andujar, a former Red and Athletic, had a solid 2025 season, boasting an impressive .822 OPS. Meanwhile, Hays smashed 15 home runs with the Reds in 2025, proving his value after an injury-ridden 2024.

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With the Cardinals in rebuilding mode, these signings could be strategic. Both players are likely to be one-year rentals, offering flexibility and potential trade value mid-season. And this is where it gets intriguing: the Cardinals could use a veteran outfielder to fill the void left by Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado.

While Andujar and Hays may not be the flashiest signings, they could provide the Cardinals with much-needed depth and balance to their lineup. The team's interest in these players highlights their commitment to strengthening their offense, even if it's just for a short-term gain.

So, will the Cardinals pull the trigger on one of these sluggers? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: this is a team to watch as they navigate the delicate balance between rebuilding and contending.

What do you think? Are the Cardinals making the right moves? Share your thoughts in the comments, especially if you have a different take on how they should approach this offseason!

Cardinals' Offseason Moves: Right-Handed Slugger Signings and Outfield Boost (2026)

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