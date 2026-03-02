Cardinals Future: Will Chaim Bloom Build a Cubs or Brewers Model? (2026)

The Cardinals' Future Under Chaim Bloom: A Tale of Two Approaches

The Cardinals' future under Chaim Bloom is a fascinating question, one that could see them either embrace a draft-and-develop approach or make bold, star-chasing moves. The answer lies in the balance between their unique market position and the strategies of their former boss, Bloom.

The Similarities to Bloom's Former Teams

Bloom's previous teams, the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox, offer a blueprint for the Cardinals' potential future. The Rays, known for their player development and strategic trading, and the Red Sox, who made aggressive moves to acquire stars, share similarities with the current state of the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers, under Bloom's leadership, excelled at player development, marginal wins, and strategic trading of star talent near free agency. They now boast an impressive farm system, mirroring the Rays' success. Similarly, the Cubs, a big-market team, share a history of building a strong farm system, making occasional big free agent signings, and trading for stars, much like the Red Sox under Bloom.

St. Louis' Unique Market Position

However, St. Louis stands apart from these four franchises. While the Cardinals' brand carries a rich history, their market size is significantly smaller than Chicago and Boston. St. Louis ranks 24th in media market size, 19th among MLB markets, which presents a unique challenge for Bloom.

Despite this, the Cardinals have an advantage over smaller markets like Milwaukee and Tampa Bay, which lack the fanfare and financial backing to match St. Louis' weight. Bloom's ability to adapt to different market sizes will be crucial in shaping the Cardinals' future.

The Cardinals' Options

When the Cardinals are ready to contend, they have two paths to consider. They can either embrace a draft-and-develop approach, focusing on internal talent, or make bold moves to acquire stars, similar to the Red Sox and Cubs. The DeWitt family's commitment to stars and their history of splashy signings suggest a potential shift towards the latter.

The Impact of Market Changes

Recent financial setbacks, including a decline in TV revenue, and the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming collective bargaining agreement, could influence the Cardinals' future operations. These factors may impact their ability to make aggressive moves, but Bloom's confidence in the ownership's commitment to winning suggests a continued focus on building a strong foundation.

The Cardinals' Identity

Ultimately, the Cardinals' future under Bloom will be a blend of the successful strategies of the Rays, Red Sox, and Cubs. They will aim to replicate the Rays' player development and strategic trading while adopting the Cubs' and Red Sox's approach to acquiring stars. This balance will define their identity as a contender in the coming years.