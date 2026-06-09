Cardinal Ouellet on Lay Leadership in Vatican: Synodal Church or Temporary Change? (2026)

Cardinal Marc Ouellet, Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for Bishops, delves into the appointment of laypeople to positions of authority in the Roman Curia, questioning whether it's a temporary concession or an ecclesiological advancement. In his reflection, Ouellet highlights the Pope's bold decision to appoint laypeople and nuns to roles typically held by ordained ministers, bishops, or cardinals. This move, justified by the synodal principle, promotes greater participation of the faithful in the Church's communion and mission. However, it clashes with the traditional practice of entrusting authority to ordained ministers, a custom solidified by the Second Vatican Council's emphasis on the sacramentality of the episcopate (LG 21).

Ouellet acknowledges the Council's doctrinal advancement, recognizing the episcopate as a specific degree of the Sacrament of Holy Orders linked to teaching, sanctifying, and governing. Yet, he clarifies that this doesn't make the Sacrament of Holy Orders the sole source of Church governance. The article revisits the canonical justification of this papal decision, which initially faced criticism for its voluntaristic approach. Ouellet offers a theological interpretation, emphasizing the role of the Holy Spirit in the Church's sacramental acts and the importance of charisms beyond sacramental ordination. He argues that the Holy Spirit's presence and action are crucial for the Church's communion and mission, and that discerning these aspects is essential for effective governance.

The text further explores the integration of charismatics into the Roman Curia and diocesan administrations, challenging the notion that sacramental ordination is the sole source of authority. It highlights the need for a renewed pneumatology to guide dialogue between canonists and theologians, fostering a 'law of grace' that embraces charismatic laypeople and religious in positions of authority. Ouellet concludes that the Pope's gesture is a promising step towards recognizing the authority of charisms, contributing to the restoration of pastoral authority and addressing the discrediting effects of clericalism and closed mentalities within the Church.