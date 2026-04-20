A car stranded in the sea at Greatstone, Kent, has been a cause for concern for the coastguard and authorities. The incident occurred when a vehicle was driven over protected sand dunes, leading to its unfortunate fate. The HM Coastguard Romney Marsh team and Kent Police were on the scene for several hours, but the car remained in the water. Despite their efforts, no casualties were reported, and the recovery operation was called off. The coastguard emphasizes the importance of respecting the protected dunes, which provide a unique habitat for flora and fauna. Driving over these dunes is not only damaging but also a criminal offense. This incident is not an isolated case, as the coastguard notes that vehicles have been reported driving over the dunes previously. The Folkestone and Hythe District Council is being contacted for further information. The authorities urge the public to refrain from such actions, as they can have severe environmental consequences. This story highlights the need for awareness and responsibility when it comes to protecting natural habitats.
Car Submersion at Greatstone: A Reckless Drive Over Protected Dunes (2026)
References
- https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/couple-stuck-caribbean-cruise-limbo-33180424
- https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/37777155/live-on-cruise-ship-daughter-gourmet-buffets/
- https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/easyjet-flight-grounded-police-called-33166132
- https://www.ipswichstar.co.uk/news/25732373.rail-services-ipswich-cancelled-person-hit-train/
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c93vql4e47lo
- https://www.derbytelegraph.co.uk/news/local-news/a38-emergency-repairs-live-bridge-10743198
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