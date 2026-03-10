Cappie Pondexter: Reliving the Mercury Legend's All-Star Games! (2026)

The Enduring Legacy of Cappie Pondexter: A Phoenix Mercury Icon

Cappie Pondexter, a true icon of the Phoenix Mercury, has left an indelible mark on the WNBA. Her journey began in 2006 when the Mercury drafted her, and she quickly became a cornerstone of the team's success. In her second season, Pondexter played a pivotal role in the Mercury's first championship win, showcasing her talent and leadership on the court.

During the 2007 season, Pondexter's performance was nothing short of remarkable. She averaged an impressive 17.2 points, 4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds, solidifying her status as a top player. Her playoff run was equally impressive, with averages of 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals. Pondexter's impact was so significant that she became the first Mercury player to be named Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

See Also Aaliyah Edwards Injury Scare Halts Unrivaled Basketball Game!

Pondexter's stellar performance extended beyond the regular season. In the 2007 All-Star Game, she and her teammate, Diana Taurasi, showcased their skills. Both guards were reserves, with Taurasi contributing 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Pondexter added 4 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and a steal. The West team, featuring six players with double-digit scoring, included Pondexter and Taurasi, who combined for 13 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, and a block each.

The Mercury continued to showcase their talent in the 2009 All-Star Game, with Pondexter and Taurasi as reserves once again. Pondexter's performance included 18 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds, while Taurasi contributed 9 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and a steal. The Mercury's success in 2009 led to a significant trade, as they acquired Candice Dupree in exchange for Pondexter, marking a new chapter in her career.

Pondexter's impact on the game didn't end there. In 2011, she became the first player to represent the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game, starting and contributing 17 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Her performance helped the East team secure a victory over the West. Throughout her career, Pondexter was a seven-time All-Star, representing both conferences and leaving her mark on the league.

Cappie Pondexter's legacy as a Phoenix Mercury legend is undeniable. Her achievements, including being the first Mercury player to win Finals MVP and her multiple All-Star appearances, will continue to be celebrated and remembered. For more insights into Pondexter's remarkable career, follow us on X (https://x.com/MercuryOnSI) and stay tuned for exciting updates!