Capitanes Defeat Lakers 123-113: Game Highlights & Recap! (2026)

The Capitanes delivered a thrilling performance, dominating the Lakers in a high-scoring NBA G League encounter! In a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Mexico City's finest secured a 123-113 victory on January 22, 2026, leaving the Lakers in their wake.

But here's the real story: the Capitanes led from start to finish, showcasing a well-rounded team effort. Eight players reached double digits in scoring, a testament to their depth and offensive prowess. Leading the charge was Boo Buie, who not only scored 19 points but also orchestrated the offense with eight assists. LJ Figueroa and Wade Taylor IV provided an impressive one-two punch off the bench, combining for 33 points. Starting guards Ahmad Caver and James Bouknight were equally effective, contributing 30 points between them. And let's not forget Bouknight's all-around performance, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists.

The Lakers, however, refused to go down without a fight. Guards Nick Smith Jr. and Chris Manon were on fire, each dropping a game-high 25 points. Smith's playmaking was on full display with nine assists, while Manon's impact was felt on both ends of the court. The Lakers' bench also stepped up, with RJ Davis and Arthur Kaluma combining for 41 points and 12 rebounds. And yet, despite their efforts, the Lakers couldn't quite overcome the early deficit.

This game was a true testament to the Capitanes' resilience. They withstood multiple Lakers' rallies, even when the Los Angeles squad cut the lead to just 16 points in the first half. The Lakers' recent struggles continued, as this marked their third consecutive loss and only their second home defeat this season.

And the drama isn't over yet! These two teams will clash again on Saturday, leaving fans eager to see if the Lakers can turn the tables. Will the Capitanes continue their winning ways, or will the Lakers bounce back? Tune in to find out!