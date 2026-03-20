Capitals vs. Rangers: Charlie Lindgren and Dylan McIlrath Set for Lineup (2026)

The Washington Capitals are gearing up for a high-stakes New Year's Eve showdown with the New York Rangers, aiming to break their recent slump and reclaim their footing in the Metropolitan Division. With a 7-3 loss to the Rangers on December 23 still fresh in their minds, the Capitals are determined to turn the tide. But here's where it gets intriguing: Head Coach Spencer Carbery has announced a strategic lineup change that could shake things up.

Charlie Lindgren, who has been a stalwart in net, will make his 12th start of the 2025-26 season, marking his first appearance since a December 21 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Lindgren's performance this month has been solid, going 1-1-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage in three starts. His previous encounter with the Rangers this season resulted in a 35-save shutout, and his career numbers against New York are nothing short of impressive: 4-1 in five starts with a 1.19 goals-against average, a .957 save percentage, and two shutouts.

However, the real twist lies in the backup role. Logan Thompson, who has been a key player in December, will be Lindgren's backup on Wednesday. Thompson's performance against the Rangers last week was less than stellar, giving up six goals on just 20 shots faced. Despite this, he has made 10 of the 13 starts in December for the Capitals.

Adding to the intrigue, defenseman Dylan McIlrath will dress for the fifth time this season. McIlrath's last appearance was against the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 7, and he has yet to record a point this campaign. In his four prior games, he averaged 11:11 of ice time per game.

The Capitals' projected lineup for the December 31 game against the Rangers is as follows:

Protas

Sourdif

Ovechkin

McMichael

Strome

Wilson

Beauville

Dowd

Leonard

Duhaime

Lapierre

Frank

Fehervary

Carlson

Chychrun

Roy

Sandin

McIlrath

Lindgren

Thompson

The Rangers, on the other hand, are coming off back-to-back losses to the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders, currently sitting sixth in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind the Capitals. The game at Capital One Arena is set to begin at 12:30 pm, and the Capitals will be looking to capitalize on this opportunity to climb back up the standings.

But here's where it gets controversial: With Lindgren's stellar performance and McIlrath's potential to shake things up, will the Capitals' strategy pay off? And this is the part most people miss: The Rangers' recent struggles could be a turning point for the Capitals, but can they capitalize on this opportunity to turn their season around? We'll find out on New Year's Eve. So, what do you think? Will the Capitals make a bold move and redeem themselves? Or will the Rangers bounce back and prove their mettle? Share your thoughts in the comments below!