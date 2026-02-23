Capitals vs Predators - 6 Feb 2026 | NHL Highlights and Recap (2026)

The ice was on fire in Washington as the Capitals took down the Predators in a thrilling 4-2 victory on February 6, 2026. But it wasn't just the score that made this game memorable.

The Return of the Stars: Pierre-Luc Dubois, after a long absence due to a Halloween injury, made a triumphant comeback, finding the back of the net in his first game back. And he wasn't the only one making a statement. Jakob Chychrun, with a dazzling display of skill, scored a pair of goals, leaving the crowd in awe. But here's where it gets interesting: Dubois had a slow start to the season, with no points in his first six games, and then underwent surgery. So, was this game a turning point for him?

Tom Wilson, a key player for the Capitals, contributed a goal, adding to his team's success. Meanwhile, Logan Thompson, back in the net after an injury, showcased his talent with several impressive saves. The Capitals' offense was on full display, but it was their defense that truly shined.

The Predators, not to be outdone, had their own moments of brilliance. Jonathan Marchessault and Michael McCarron found the net, keeping the game within reach. However, a controversial call in the third period, where a Washington goal was called back due to offside, left Nashville fans questioning the decision. And this is the part most people miss: the impact of these calls on the game's momentum.

Chychrun's second goal, a power-play masterpiece, sealed the deal for the Capitals. The crowd, appreciative of the entertainment, gave a standing ovation to former Capitals coach Barry Trotz, who recently announced his retirement as the Predators' general manager.

With the Olympic break approaching, both teams have time to reflect and strategize. The Capitals will host Philadelphia on Feb. 25, while the Predators prepare to face Chicago on Feb. 26.

What's your take on the game's pivotal moments? Was the offside call fair, or did it change the game's outcome?