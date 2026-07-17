Capitals vs. Kraken: Will Wilson, Sandin, Roy, and Chisholm Play? | NHL Injury Updates (2026)

The Washington Capitals are facing a nail-biting dilemma as they prepare to face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night: will their key players be ready to hit the ice? Among the banged-up stars, Tom Wilson stands out, but he’s not alone—Rasmus Sandin, Matt Roy, and Declan Chisholm are all in the same boat, leaving fans and coaches on the edge of their seats. These four regulars missed Monday’s practice at Climate Pledge Arena, and head coach Spencer Carbery offered little reassurance after the morning skate, confirming they’ll all be game-time decisions. “We’ll find out tonight,” Carbery said, leaving the door wide open for speculation. “Still working through some things.”

But here’s where it gets controversial: While Wilson and Roy both played in Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers—with Wilson logging 19:31 of ice time and Roy 21:27—Sandin’s situation is far more concerning. The 25-year-old defenseman left that game after just 5:07 on the ice due to a lower-body injury, and his status is anyone’s guess. Chisholm, meanwhile, hasn’t played since January 19, and if he, Roy, and Sandin are all out, the Capitals will be short-handed on defense—literally. They’ll lack the healthy bodies needed to field a full six-man defense corps, which could spell trouble against a Kraken team hungry for a win.

And this is the part most people miss: While the Kraken have struggled lately, winning just three of their last 10 games, they’re coming off a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The Capitals, on the other hand, have depth up front to cover for Wilson if needed, thanks to Sonny Milano’s presence on the road trip. But defense is another story. In their last meeting on October 21, the Capitals dominated with a 4-1 win, thanks to goals from Wilson, Ryan Leonard, Nic Dowd, and Jakob Chychrun. Can they repeat that performance with so many question marks on the blue line?

This game isn’t just about wins and losses—it’s a test of the Capitals’ resilience and depth. Bold prediction: If Sandin and Roy are both out, the Capitals’ defense could be in for a long night. But what do you think? Is this a make-or-break moment for Washington, or can they pull off a win despite the injuries? Let’s hear your take in the comments—agree or disagree, this game is sure to spark debate!