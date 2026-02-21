Capitals Celebrate Pride Night & Inclusion in Hockey! | Heated Rivalry & LGBTQ+ Support (2026)

Inclusion and acceptance are scoring big wins in the world of hockey, and the Washington Capitals are leading the charge! This isn't just about the game; it's about creating a safe and welcoming space for everyone. The Capitals are gearing up for their 10th consecutive Pride Night this Saturday, a testament to their unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. But how did this all begin, and what's driving this exciting shift? Let's dive in.

Emily Engel-Natzke, the first full-time woman coach in NHL history, offers a unique perspective. As a queer woman married since 2019, she's witnessed firsthand the Capitals' exceptional embrace of diversity. "These guys really do love each other," she says, highlighting the team's genuine acceptance of newcomers. It's a sentiment echoed throughout the organization, fostering an environment where everyone feels valued for who they are.

And this is where it gets interesting: the team's commitment to inclusion is amplified by the growing popularity of the Crave series, "Heated Rivalry." The show, inspired by Rachel Reid's novel, tells the story of a secret, decade-long romance between two hockey players.

But here's where it gets controversial: The series has sparked a significant increase in interest in hockey, with StubHub reporting a 40 percent rise in ticket sales. Even the NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman, has become a fan, admitting the content might be "a little spicy" for younger viewers. Actor Hudson Williams, who plays one of the lead characters, has even heard from closeted pro athletes who feel seen by the show. Jesse Kortuem, a long-time player, was inspired by the show to publicly come out.

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Washington's "You Can Play" ambassador, has observed a positive shift in the game's culture. "No matter what your preference is, that you'll be accepted in this room," he emphasizes, highlighting the importance of creating a supportive environment. Teammate Dylan McIlrath agrees, adding that the locker room is a place where everyone can be their authentic self. Rasmus Sandin notes that it's an easy thing, it means a lot to all of them.

The Capitals are making it clear: they're not just playing hockey; they're building a community. They're celebrating Pride Night with rainbow-themed jerseys and Pride Tape, sending a clear message of support. Van Riemsdyk is committed to growing the game and making it inclusive, stating that he takes this very seriously.

What do you think about the intersection of sports and social change? Do you believe the Capitals' efforts are making a difference?