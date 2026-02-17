Capita's Chatbot Solution: Fixing Pension Portal Issues (2026)

Capita, the UK outsourcer, has instructed users of its problematic Civil Service Pension Scheme (CSPS) portal to hold off on contacting them until new chatbots are introduced. This comes as the portal, which went live on December 1, 2025, has been plagued by errors and malfunctions, including unrecognized passwords and usernames, broken links, and placeholder text.

The company's managing director, Chris Clements, acknowledged the issues in an email to members, dated December 17, 2025. He assured users that Capita is working diligently to resolve the problems and promised the introduction of new chatbots and improved contact methods in the coming weeks. Clements emphasized the importance of patience, suggesting that users wait until the New Year to contact CSPS unless their inquiry is urgent.

Despite the initial challenges, Clements highlighted the successful launch of the service, claiming it was 'the largest ever transition of a public sector pension scheme to a new administrator going live on time.' He also outlined future plans, including the integration of AI at the core of the service and the introduction of digital tools for enhanced transparency and control by March 2026.

However, social media reactions to the email have been mixed. Some users express frustration, emphasizing the need for the website to function properly rather than relying on AI. The Register has sought Capita's comment on the matter.

The Register also obtained insights from a source close to the Cabinet Office-Capita discussions, suggesting that the system's early launch challenges were partly due to the high volume of scheme members setting up logins and checking their pension details. This has led to advice for members to delay portal access until early spring, unless they have specific issues to address.

This incident follows a series of controversies involving Capita, including a £14 million fine for a 58-hour delay that exposed 6.6 million records, and criticism over the UK Home Office's increased tech consultant spend. The Register's articles on these topics have sparked discussions on the reliability and efficiency of outsourcing in public services.

