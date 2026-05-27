Cape Cod Power Outages: Days-Long Restoration Efforts After Blizzard - Latest Updates (2026)

Cape Cod Faces Prolonged Power Outages Post-Blizzard

The aftermath of a powerful blizzard has left a trail of destruction, with thousands of residents in the dark and a challenging path to recovery.

In the wake of the storm, officials are warning that power restoration on Cape Cod could be a lengthy process, potentially lasting several days. This news comes as a blow to the thousands of customers who are still without electricity as of Tuesday, following the blizzard's impact on Massachusetts.

But here's where the challenges mount:

Safety Concerns: Restoration efforts are hindered by hazardous conditions, including high winds, which limit the ability of utility workers to operate safely. Utility crews are only able to work when winds are below 35 mph, making the task even more daunting.

Restoration efforts are hindered by hazardous conditions, including high winds, which limit the ability of utility workers to operate safely. Utility crews are only able to work when winds are below 35 mph, making the task even more daunting. Extensive Damage: The storm's impact was severe, with heavy snowfall and strong winds causing widespread damage. As Barnstable's Emergency Preparedness Director, Chip Reilly, revealed, most power outages are due to tree branches breaking under the weight of snow or wind, affecting power lines.

The storm's impact was severe, with heavy snowfall and strong winds causing widespread damage. As Barnstable's Emergency Preparedness Director, Chip Reilly, revealed, most power outages are due to tree branches breaking under the weight of snow or wind, affecting power lines. Logistical Hurdles: While Eversource and National Grid have deployed hundreds of crews across the state, the sheer scale of the damage requires additional resources. Crews from various states, including Maine, New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and even Texas, are joining the effort to restore power on Cape Cod.

'We have a lot of broken poles,' said Paul Tremblay, highlighting the extensive damage to the electrical infrastructure. 'We probably have a lot of frustrated customers, but we're doing the best we can.'

The situation is further exacerbated by the lack of precise timelines for power restoration. Gov. Maura Healey has urged utilities to provide customers with actual timelines, but many residents, like Aidan Bokanavich, are still waiting for estimates on when their power will be back.

And this is where the story gets even more concerning:

In Duxbury, another coastal community severely affected by the storm, the Fire Department has echoed the warnings, stating that full grid repairs will take time due to the extensive damage, heavy snow, and ongoing hazardous conditions.

'Power restoration will take days,' said Fire Chief Robert Reardon, emphasizing the challenges ahead.

Eversource had previously warned customers that outages could last up to five days in some cases, and they are now encouraging affected customers to report outages directly. National Grid customers are also advised to report power outages to expedite the restoration process.

The question remains: How can we better prepare for and manage such extreme weather events to minimize the impact on our communities?