Capcom Spotlight 2026: Mega Man, Monster Hunter, and More! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting week of gaming news! The Capcom Spotlight event is just around the corner, and we've got a sneak peek for you!

Capcom has revealed that their Spotlight broadcast will showcase an array of titles, including the highly anticipated Mega Man franchise and several other exciting games. But here's where it gets controversial... some of these games might just be a little too good to be true!

The 30-minute broadcast, set for March 5th, 2026, will feature updates on Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Pragmata, and the upcoming Street Fighter 6. One of the highlights is the Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection, which promises to bring back the classic Mega Man experience with a modern twist. And this is the part most people miss: Capcom has also teased a new Mega Man title, Mega Man: Dual Override, set to release in 2027.

With so many iconic franchises under one roof, the Capcom Spotlight is a must-watch for any gaming enthusiast. But here's the real question: will these games live up to the hype?

Join us on Thursday, March 5th, at 2 PM PST, to find out! The event will be streamed digitally, with subtitles available in 13 languages, ensuring that no one misses out on the excitement.

Stay tuned, and remember, when it comes to gaming, the only constant is change!

