Capcom's New Year Survey: Ingrid in Street Fighter 6 & Exclusive Wallpaper! (2026)

Capcom's New Year's Survey: A Special Wallpaper and a Glimpse into the Future

Capcom, the renowned gaming company, is gearing up for an exciting 2026, and they're inviting fans to join them on this journey. In a recent survey, Capcom has offered a sneak peek into their upcoming projects, including a special wallpaper featuring Ingrid from Street Fighter 6. This survey is a great opportunity for fans to provide feedback and share their thoughts on Capcom's future endeavors.

The survey, available until January 9, covers a range of topics, from demographics to system preferences. It also includes questions about Capcom's upcoming releases, such as Resident Evil Requiem, but notably, no new fighting games are listed. This might be a hint that Capcom is focusing on other genres for the time being.

One interesting aspect of the survey is the absence of an open feedback queue. This means fans can't directly express their desires for future releases, such as Outfit 4 and DLC for Street Fighter 6. However, it's possible that Capcom is already working on these projects and will reveal them soon.

For those who complete the survey, Capcom has a special treat. A wallpaper designed by Ryuta Fuse showcases Ingrid and Sagat, alongside other Capcom representatives like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Pragmata, and Onimusha. Additionally, a new artwork for Alex in Street Fighter 6 was released to ring in the new year.

The survey also coincides with Capcom's New Year Sale, offering a great opportunity to grab some deals on their games. Street Fighter 6's Director and Producer recently shared their New Year's messages, hinting at exciting developments for the game in 2026. Furthermore, Capcom's hiring of a new battle planner suggests that there's something big brewing for the fighting game genre.

Don't miss out on this chance to contribute to Capcom's future and win a special wallpaper. Complete the survey before January 9 and join the conversation about Capcom's exciting plans for the year ahead!