Capcom's New Year Survey: Ingrid in Street Fighter 6 & Exclusive Wallpaper! (2026)

Capcom's New Year's Survey: A Special Wallpaper and a Glimpse into the Future

Capcom, the renowned gaming company, is gearing up for an exciting 2026, and they're inviting fans to join them on this journey. In a recent survey, Capcom has offered a sneak peek into their upcoming projects, including a special wallpaper featuring Ingrid from Street Fighter 6. This survey is a great opportunity for fans to provide feedback and share their thoughts on Capcom's future endeavors.

See Also
Ubisoft Shuts Down Halifax Studio After Unionization: Coincidence or Union Busting?Spider-Man Joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! - Modded Moveset ShowcaseHytale Early Access Launch: 1 Million Players Expected! Download the Launcher NowWhy is Eve Online Surging in 2025? - The 22-Year-Old MMO's Massive Comeback Explained

The survey, available until January 9, covers a range of topics, from demographics to system preferences. It also includes questions about Capcom's upcoming releases, such as Resident Evil Requiem, but notably, no new fighting games are listed. This might be a hint that Capcom is focusing on other genres for the time being.

See Also
phzy Bought Out of Contract: Why Did 9INE Let Him Go? (CS2 News)

One interesting aspect of the survey is the absence of an open feedback queue. This means fans can't directly express their desires for future releases, such as Outfit 4 and DLC for Street Fighter 6. However, it's possible that Capcom is already working on these projects and will reveal them soon.

For those who complete the survey, Capcom has a special treat. A wallpaper designed by Ryuta Fuse showcases Ingrid and Sagat, alongside other Capcom representatives like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Pragmata, and Onimusha. Additionally, a new artwork for Alex in Street Fighter 6 was released to ring in the new year.

The survey also coincides with Capcom's New Year Sale, offering a great opportunity to grab some deals on their games. Street Fighter 6's Director and Producer recently shared their New Year's messages, hinting at exciting developments for the game in 2026. Furthermore, Capcom's hiring of a new battle planner suggests that there's something big brewing for the fighting game genre.

Don't miss out on this chance to contribute to Capcom's future and win a special wallpaper. Complete the survey before January 9 and join the conversation about Capcom's exciting plans for the year ahead!

Capcom's New Year Survey: Ingrid in Street Fighter 6 & Exclusive Wallpaper! (2026)

References

Top Articles
Tumbler Ridge School Shooting: Students Won't Return to Site
Scotland vs England: Calcutta Cup Showdown | Six Nations 2026 Highlights
Nintendo's War on Emulators: DMCA Takedowns Hit Switch Forks
Latest Posts
The Actor Who Almost Played Ron Swanson: Jim O'Heir's Journey on Parks and Rec
Rare Disney Couples Meet & Greet at Magic Kingdom for Valentine’s Day 2026 | Full Experience!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Barbera Armstrong

Last Updated:

Views: 6342

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Barbera Armstrong

Birthday: 1992-09-12

Address: Suite 993 99852 Daugherty Causeway, Ritchiehaven, VT 49630

Phone: +5026838435397

Job: National Engineer

Hobby: Listening to music, Board games, Photography, Ice skating, LARPing, Kite flying, Rugby

Introduction: My name is Barbera Armstrong, I am a lovely, delightful, cooperative, funny, enchanting, vivacious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.