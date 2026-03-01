Canyon Middle School Lockdown: All Clear Issued, Student Pickup Details (2026)

A terrifying incident unfolded at Canyon Middle School in New Braunfels, but thankfully, the situation has been resolved, and the lockdown has been lifted. The school and its students faced a serious threat, but the swift response of law enforcement ensured their safety.

A False Alarm, But a Real Scare

The school received a distressing call around 9:15 a.m., reporting a gun on the premises. Multiple agencies, including the New Braunfels Police Department, the Comal County Sheriff's Office, and even the FBI, sprang into action. Their coordinated effort successfully cleared the school, but here's where it gets controversial: no weapons were found.

Police traced the call to Philadelphia and determined it was a hoax. While this brings relief, it also raises questions about the motives behind such a call and the potential impact on the community.

A Community's Resilience

New Braunfels Police Chief Osbaldo Flores praised the community's patience and understanding during this challenging time. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of the children and school staff, which was the top priority for all involved.

The source of the threat is now under investigation, and authorities are working to identify the person or persons responsible for this distressing incident.

Reuniting Families

Parents and guardians are now able to reunite with their children at the front entrance of Canyon Middle School. Students are being provided with boxed lunches, and those who cannot be picked up will continue with their regular school schedule.

To pick up a student, parents and guardians must present a photo ID and be listed in Skyward as eligible for student pickup.

This story is still developing, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Stay tuned, and remember to keep our schools and communities safe!