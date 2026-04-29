The Vancouver Canucks and fun haven't exactly gone together much this season, but the NHL's 32nd team had a relatively fun last 48 hours. On pace for fewer home wins than the Vancouver Grizzlies had in their expansion season in 1995-96, the Canucks picked up a rare win at Rogers Arena on Thursday, their sixth in 26 games. Canucks fans, who have been remarkably supportive of the team's rebuilding process, savoured the victory, even if it included a tongue-in-cheek chant to end the game. The fun continued on Friday after practice, as rookie winger Liam Öhgren joined the local media in Elias Pettersson's scrum, grabbing a hockey stick to use as a microphone. Pettersson, initially ignoring his mischievous teammate, finally broke after over 30 seconds of silence. It remains to be seen what this team looks like in the coming years, but Canucks management is hoping that Pettersson and Öhgren can be part of the solution. Pettersson was a surprise contributor last season, appearing in 28 NHL games in his first year in North America. Öhgren, a 22-year-old first-round draft pick in 2022, was acquired by the Canucks in the Quinn Hughes trade. While the team's future is uncertain, the playful interaction between Pettersson and Öhgren adds a touch of levity to the rebuilding process.
Canucks' Hilarious Media Scrum: Liam Öhgren Trolls Elias Pettersson (2026)
References
- https://www.castanet.net/news/WHL/597231/Kelowna-Rockets-put-up-a-season-high-nine-goals-in-a-pounding-of-the-Vancouver-Giants
- https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/canucks-player-trolls-elias-pettersson-media-scrum
- https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/hockey/news/oilers-jake-walman-tallies-in-tuesdays-loss/
- https://olympic.ca/2026/02/13/top-line-leads-team-canada-to-win-over-switzerland/
- https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2026/01/29/capitals-red-wings-lines-game-recap/
- https://www.nhl.com/news/boston-bruins-florida-panthers-game-recap-february-4-2026
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