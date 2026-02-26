Canon's New RF 7-14mm & RF 14mm F1.4 Lenses: Ultra-Wide Revolution for Photographers & Filmmakers (2026)

Canon Unveils Two New Professional-Grade Ultra-Wide Lenses: A Game-Changer for Photographers and Filmmakers

Canon has just announced two new professional-grade ultra-wide lenses, expanding its RF-mount offerings for photographers and filmmakers working across stills, video, and VR. These lenses are set to revolutionize the way creative professionals capture and produce content.

The RF 7-14mm F2.8-3.5L FISHEYE STM and RF 14mm F1.4L VCM are both scheduled to arrive in Australia later this year, offering a range of features that will elevate the quality and versatility of ultra-wide photography and videography.

RF 7-14mm F2.8-3.5L FISHEYE STM: A Versatile Fisheye Zoom

This lens is Canon's first fisheye zoom lens for the RF mount, providing a versatile solution for photographers and filmmakers. When used on a full-frame EOS R camera, it delivers a 190-degree circular fisheye image at 7mm and a 180-degree diagonal fisheye image at 14mm. On APS-C bodies, the widest setting offers an effective focal length of approximately 8.7mm, perfect for frame-filling diagonal fisheye images.

Building on the EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye USM, this lens offers a wider focal range, a faster maximum aperture, and reduced weight. It features a rear drop-in filter system that supports optional circular polarizing and variable ND filters, allowing for adjustments without attaching filters to the front element. A minimum focusing distance of 0.15m enables close-range fisheye compositions.

The optical design includes two replica aspherical elements, five UD elements, and Air Sphere Coating, which work together to control aberrations and reduce flare and ghosting. STM autofocus with focus breathing suppression is designed to support both stills and video capture. Circular fisheye video recorded with compatible cameras can be converted to 2D 180-degree VR files using Canon's EOS VR Utility.

The lens weighs approximately 476g and features weather-sealed L-series construction, ensuring durability in various shooting conditions.

RF 14mm F1.4L VCM: A Rectilinear Ultra-Wide Prime

This rectilinear ultra-wide prime lens is designed for landscape, architecture, interiors, and astrophotography. It offers a 114-degree diagonal angle of view and a fast f/1.4 aperture, enabling lower ISO shooting in low-light conditions and greater depth of field control. Despite its wide aperture, the lens remains relatively compact at around 578g.

Image quality is supported by three glass-moulded aspherical elements, along with Fluorite, BR, and UD elements, which work together to reduce sagittal coma flare and chromatic aberration. Canon's Sub Wavelength Structure Coating and Air Sphere Coating are used to minimize flare and ghosting.

Autofocus is driven by a Voice Coil Motor, with focus breathing suppression included for video work. Hybrid features include an 11-blade circular aperture, a dedicated iris ring, a control ring, and a lens control button. The lens is sealed against dust and moisture as part of Canon's L-series design standard.

Pricing and Availability

Both lenses are scheduled to be available in Australia from late April 2026. The recommended pricing for the RF 7-14mm F2.8-3.5L FISHEYE STM is $2,799, and the RF 14mm F1.4L VCM is $3,899.

For more information, visit Canon at http://www.canon.com.au/