Canelo Alvarez's Pick for Greatest Mexican Fighter: A Legend's Legacy (2026)

When it comes to naming the greatest Mexican fighter of all time, Canelo Alvarez doesn’t hesitate to crown one legend above all others—and it’s not himself. But here’s where it gets controversial: while Canelo’s own resume is nothing short of extraordinary, he insists there’s one fighter whose legacy is simply untouchable. Let’s dive into why this debate sparks such passion among boxing fans.

At 35, Canelo Alvarez is undeniably a titan in the sport, widely celebrated as one of the top-10 fighters Mexico has ever produced. His dominance across multiple weight classes—from middleweight to super-middleweight—has solidified his place in boxing history. After a hotly debated victory over Gennady Golovkin in 2018, Canelo went on to deliver a career-defining performance against Daniel Jacobs and later dethroned Sergey Kovalev at 175lbs. But it was at 168lbs where he truly cemented his legacy, becoming the undisputed champion by collecting all four major belts with wins over Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant.

With such an impressive record, Canelo’s achievements are hard to ignore. Yet, when asked about the greatest Mexican fighter ever, he points to a name that commands universal respect: Julio Cesar Chavez. And this is the part most people miss—Chavez’s 90-fight unbeaten streak before his loss to Frankie Randell in 1994 (a defeat he avenged in a rematch) is a feat that may never be matched. His victories over Meldrick Taylor and Hector Camacho, coupled with a controversial draw against Pernell Whitaker in 1993, have etched his name into boxing lore.

During a conversation with Chavez in 2021, following the latter’s exhibition match with Camacho, Canelo put the debate to rest: “Chavez will always be the greatest Mexican fighter ever.” Bold words from a man who could easily stake his own claim to the title. But Canelo’s humility and reverence for Chavez’s legacy speak volumes about the respect these fighters have for one another.

Of course, no discussion about Mexico’s boxing greats would be complete without mentioning Salvador Sanchez, whose name is often whispered in the same breath as Chavez. And let’s not forget the legendary trio of Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales, and Marco Antonio Barrera, whose careers have inspired generations.

But here’s the question that divides fans: Is Canelo’s admiration for Chavez a fair assessment, or is he overlooking his own monumental achievements? Could Canelo’s legacy one day surpass Chavez’s, or is the latter’s reign truly untouchable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one debate that’s far from over.