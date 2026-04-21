Cancer survivors, especially older ones, have a new exercise regimen to follow, offering a holistic approach to their recovery. This program, as recommended by experts, emphasizes balance and flexibility training as a foundation, followed by strength and cardio exercises. It's an exciting development in cancer care, but here's where it gets controversial
Cancer News: Exercise for Older Survivors, Celebrity Deaths, and Rural Care (2026)
References
- https://noosatoday.com.au/news/03-02-2026/noosa-fights-parkinsons/
- https://www.medpagetoday.com/hematologyoncology/othercancers/119881
- https://glamadelaide.com.au/australian-researchers-innovate-with-peppermint-oil-coating-to-fight-infections-in-medical-devices/
- https://www.abc.net.au/pacific/programs/wantok/png-cancer-relief-wok/106314680
- https://www.bakermckenzie.com/en/insight/publications/2026/02/south-africa-who-2025-global-tax-reports
- https://theconversation.com/reclaiming-water-from-contaminated-brine-can-increase-water-supply-and-reduce-environmental-harm-272232
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