Canberra Traffic Chaos: How to Plan Your Commute and Avoid Delays (2026)

Brace yourself, Canberra commuters—your daily drive is about to become a battleground of bottlenecks and delays. But here’s where it gets tricky: with traffic chaos looming, how you plan your commute could be the difference between a smooth start and a stressful morning. And this is the part most people miss—it’s not just about leaving earlier; it’s about strategizing your route, timing, and even your mindset. Controversial take? Maybe it’s time to ditch the car altogether and explore public transport or cycling—but is Canberra’s infrastructure ready for that shift? Let’s dive in.

As the features editor at The Canberra Times, I’m here to shed light on the ins and outs of our city—whether it’s uncovering hidden gems or rethinking daily routines like your commute. Here’s the deal: traffic isn’t just a nuisance; it’s a puzzle waiting to be solved. And while you’re at it, why not make the most of your subscription? For unlimited access to all our articles, crosswords, Sudoku, and more—both on our website and app—you’ll stay informed and entertained, even when you’re stuck in gridlock. Plus, with our daily morning news and evening updates, you’ll never miss a beat on today’s top stories, curated just for you.

But here’s the real question: Are we willing to rethink our commuting habits, or will we keep circling the same traffic-clogged blocks? Let me know your thoughts in the comments—I’m all ears!