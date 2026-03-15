Canberra's Gelato Shop Needs a New Name! | Win Free Gelato for a Year (2026)

Free Gelato for a Year? A Sweet Deal for Canberra's Creative Minds

Canberra, get ready for a delicious opportunity! Spilt Milk gelato bar in Dickson is offering a unique chance for locals to indulge their sweet tooth and showcase their creativity. But here's the twist: the beloved gelato spot needs a new name, and they're turning to the community for help.

Omer Siddiq, the owner of Spilt Milk, has a heartwarming philosophy. He believes that selling gelato is more about spreading joy than just selling a product. Omer shared, "I'm not just selling gelato; I'm selling happiness. It's about putting smiles on people's faces." And what better way to engage the community than by inviting them to be a part of this sweet journey?

Omer's commitment to the community goes beyond his gelato. He's been actively involved in local events, supporting charities, and collaborating with small businesses. Now, he's ready to take the next step and rebrand the gelato bar to reflect its deep connection to Canberra and its people.

The new name will not only represent the gelato bar's evolution but also clarify its independence from the original Spilt Milk store in Orange, NSW. And let's not forget, it will avoid any confusion with the famous music festival sharing the same name!

But here's where it gets controversial... Should a business change its name to avoid confusion with a popular music festival? Is this a clever marketing move or an unnecessary change? You decide!

Omer is eager to hear the community's ideas and will personally select the winning name that best captures the gelato bar's vision. And the reward? A mouth-watering prize of a free year's supply of gelato! Imagine enjoying 15 scoops of gelato every week for an entire year.

The rebranded gelato bar aims to strengthen its local ties, partnering with nearby bakeries and suppliers to ensure the freshest ingredients. Omer promises, "The gelato will be even better, and the community will be at the heart of it all."

So, Canberra, it's time to get creative! Head over to Spilt Milk's Instagram, share your brilliant name ideas, and you might just become the mastermind behind the new name. Who knows, you could be enjoying free gelato for a year while bragging about naming the coolest gelato spot in town!

And this is the part most people miss: By engaging the community in this rebranding process, Spilt Milk is not just changing its name; it's fostering a deeper sense of ownership and connection among locals. But is this an effective strategy, or could it potentially backfire?

Don't miss out on this sweet opportunity! Visit Spilt Milk at Unit 70/2 Cape St, Dickson, and follow them on Instagram to submit your name suggestions before February 13th. Your creativity could be the key to a year of gelato bliss!

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